Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PG&E Corp preparing $11 billion debt financing ? investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise

California utility PG&E Corp is preparing an $11 billion (8.7 billion pounds) debt-financing package as it prepares to exit from its bankruptcy, an investor involved with the company's funding plan said on Friday, sending its shares up more than 12%.

PG&E's debt financing package, which will consist of high-yield bonds and term loans, is part of the company's previously announced plans to raise up to $27 billion in funding from future public offerings, said George Schultze, founder of Schultze Asset Management, which invests in distressed securities.

Schultze's company is serving as one of the participants in the company's financing plan, which is crucial to PG&E's goal of exiting bankruptcy by June 30 in order to tap a state-backed fund that would help power utilities cushion the hit from wildfires.

"While the company comes out of this slightly overleveraged, it has a strong business and will be able to pay down the debt," Schultze said. "The debt market is so hot right now that I'm sure this offering will be oversubscribed."

Most of the remaining $16 billion in proposed future public offerings will be from equity raised - possibly at a discount to where PG&E's peer group is trading at the time of emergence from bankruptcy, Schultze said.

Bloomberg first reported on the debt financing plans on Friday.

PG&E said it was working diligently to obtain approval for its reorganization plan by the bankruptcy court as soon as possible.

Last month, PG&E's Chapter 11 plan was confirmed by the California Public Utilities Commission, bringing the troubled utility a step closer to emerge from bankruptcy and participate in a state-backed wildfire fund.

The regulator had also approved PG&E's request to issue new debt and securities to finance its exit from bankruptcy.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January last year, citing potential liabilities exceeding $30 billion from major wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and An)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pSunak to delay major stimulus package until autumn - FT
RE
05:55pUK seeks to boost post-Brexit ties with ASEAN partnership
RE
05:53pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. weighs blacklisting dozens more oil tankers over Venezuela - officials
RE
05:49pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. weighs blacklisting dozens more oil tankers over Venezuela - officials
RE
05:48pReddit co-founder Ohanian resigns from board, wants a black candidate to take over
RE
05:39pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37pTech Up As Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:36pPG&E Corp preparing $11 billion debt financing ? investor
RE
05:26pReddit co-founder Ohanian resigns from board, wants a black candidate to take over
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
4ABB LTD : ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group