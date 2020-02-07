|
PG&E : Weekly Pork Price Summary, February 7, 2020
02/07/2020 | 06:03pm EST
Wholesale Pork Pricing Chart - USDA Prices for Pork Sub-primals
Weekly Wt. Average, USDA Weekly National Pork Report FOB Plant - Negotiated Sales (LM_PK610)1
Price Increase vs. Wk/Yr Ago
Price Decrease vs. Wk/Yr Ago
Average for Week Ending:
February 7, 2020
BUTTPrimal, Various Styles: 10%of carcass
LOINPrimal, Various Styles: 25%of Carcass
HAMPrimal, Various Styles: 25%of carcass
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
W/W
Year Ago
Y/Y
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
W/W
Year Ago
Y/Y
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
W/W
Year Ago
Y/Y
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
1/4 Trim Butt VAC
0.79
0.89
-10%
0.78
1%
1/4 Trimmed Loin VAC
0.82
0.87
-6%
0.82
0%
17-20# Trmd Selected Ham
0.57
0.68
-17%
unq
n/a
1/8 Trim Steak Ready Butt Vac
1.08
1.12
-3%
0.97
11%
1/8 Trimmed Loin VAC
0.87
0.94
-8%
0.90
-4%
20-23# Trmd Selected Ham
0.57
0.69
-16%
0.50
16%
1/4 Trim Bnls Butt VAC
1.03
1.10
-6%
1.01
2%
Bnls CC Strap-on
1.04
1.08
-3%
1.15
-10%
23-27# Trmd Selected Ham
0.53
0.63
-15%
0.43
23%
Bnls CC Strap-off
1.22
1.25
-2%
1.28
-5%
4 Muscle Ham to Blue
1.27
1.44
-11%
0.96
32%
Boneless Sirloin
1.09
1.09
0%
0.93
17%
Insides
1.16
1.36
-15%
0.99
17%
Bone-in Sirloin
0.74
0.79
-7%
0.58
28%
Outsides
1.18
1.37
-14%
0.97
21%
Tenderloin
1.63
1.67
-2%
1.83
-11%
Knuckles
1.09
1.26
-13%
0.95
15%
Backribs 2.0#/up
2.29
2.32
-1%
2.24
2%
Outer Shank
0.78
0.80
-2%
0.67
17%
Note:
Primal yields include trim, fat, skin, bone, shrink. Total yields do not calculate to 100% due to other products derived from carcass (jowl, neckbones, tail, feet, cutting loss). Trim yield is approximate due to various styles of cutting primals.
PICNICPrimal, Various Styles: 11%of carcass
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
W/W
Year Ago
Y/Y
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
SS Smoker Trim Picnic VAC
0.63
0.64
-2%
0.50
26%
RS Smoker Trim Picnic Combo
0.57
0.55
3%
0.50
15%
Picnic Cushion Meat Vac
1.08
1.12
-4%
0.92
18%
SS Smoker Trim Picnic 1 Pc Vac
0.75
0.78
-4%
0.63
20%
TRIMfrom various primals: 10-30%of carcass
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
W/W
Year Ago
Y/Y
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
42%
Trim Combo
0.25
0.28
-9%
0.29
-14%
72%
Trim Combo
0.58
0.64
-10%
0.54
7%
72%
Trim Boxed, FZN
0.74
0.83
-12%
0.64
14%
Picnic Meat Combo Cushion Out
0.74
0.78
-5%
0.60
25%
Trim w/Trace Combo
0.28
0.25
9%
0.26
5%
BELLYPrimal, Various Styles: 16% of carcass
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
W/W
Year Ago
Y/Y
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
Derind Belly 9-13#
1.16
1.31
-11%
1.49
-22%
Derind Belly 13-17#
1.04
1.24
-17%
1.41
-26%
Derind Belly 17-19#
0.93
0.95
-3%
1.34
-31%
Skin-on Belly 12-14#
1.05
1.21
-13%
1.27
-17%
Skin-on Belly 14-16#
1.09
1.20
-9%
1.23
-11%
SPARERIBSPrimal, Various Styles: 5%of carcass
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
W/W
Year Ago
Y/Y
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
Trmd Sparerib - LGT
1.58
1.64
-4%
1.37
16%
Trmd Sparerib - MED
1.59
1.61
-1%
1.33
19%
St Louis Spareribs, VAC
2.27
2.25
1%
2.01
13%
BBQ Style Spareribs, VAC
1.80
1.82
-1%
1.58
14%
Last Wk.
Prev. Wk.
w/w
Year Ago
Y/Y
Description
7-Feb-20
31-Jan-20
% ch.
8-Feb-19
% ch.
Pork Cutout
|
|
|
|
|
0.68
|
0.73
|
-7%
|
0.66
|
3%
Funded by the Pork Checkoff
1. Prior to April 2013, prices from the voluntary report were used (USDA Weekly National Carlot Meat Report).
*A number of new items have been added to this report, some of which were not available in the voluntary report.
Prepared by: Steiner Consulting Group, 800.526.4612
Disclaimer
National Pork Board published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 23:02:00 UTC
|
|