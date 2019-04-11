Log in
PG&E appoints Nora Mead as board chair

04/11/2019 | 10:36pm EDT
A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

(Reuters) - California energy company PG&E Corp said on Thursday it appointed former state and federal regulator Nora Mead Brownell as chair of the company's board of directors.

The company also appointed former U.S. ambassador Jeffrey Bleich as chair of the board of its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Bill Johnson, who was appointed as PG&E's chief executive earlier in April, will start his role from May 1, the company said.

The company faces crushing liabilities related to deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the company was exploring expanding its board as it navigates bankruptcy proceedings in an effort to potentially settle an ongoing battle with shareholder BlueMountain Capital Management LLC.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja and Philip George; Editing by Sandra Maler and Subhranshu Sahu)

