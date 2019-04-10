PG&E in talks with BlueMountain to possibly expand board: sources

The discussions between PG&E and BlueMountain representatives underscore the restructuring challenges the company faces since filing for bankruptcy in January to address potentially crushing liabilities from catastrophic wildfires.

The talks come days after PG&E named a new chief executive and unveiled plans to appoint 10 directors to a newly formed board in response to pressure from other shareholders. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the slate as dominated by hedge-fund financiers, out-of-state executives and others lacking experience operating utilities.

The discussions are in early stages and will not necessarily lead to a deal that would again revamp PG&E's board, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential. A PG&E representative declined to comment.

BlueMountain, a New York-based hedge fund, in March selected 13 candidates for PG&E's board after slamming the company for seeking bankruptcy protection. BlueMountain's slate includes an expert in resolving victim claims, a former treasurer of the state of California, a prominent California-based hedge fund manager, and people with banking and energy industry expertise.

Sources familiar with the talks have said that the company has been impressed with the skill-set the BlueMountain nominees bring in three main areas: doing business in California, safety and risk management, and utility and clean energy operations.

BlueMountain owns roughly 8 million PG&E shares, far less than the amount held by a group that includes Knighthead Capital Management, Redwood Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management. This group pushed for PG&E to hire Bill Johnson, who has been chief executive of the Tennessee Valley Authority, as its new leader.

