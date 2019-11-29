Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PG&E says its distribution lines caused no deadly fires in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An air tanker makes a retardant drop while battling the Kincade fire near Calistoga, California

California utility PG&E Corp has determined there were no lives or structures lost in 2019 wildfires that may have been caused by its distribution lines, according to a Friday court filing.

The company also said it found 218 instances of damage from wind or falling vegetation that could have caused wildfires if it had not taken the controversial step of shutting power to millions of customers during high winds in late October.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January to deal with $30 billion of liability from wildfires linked to its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E has been using the mass blackouts to prevent igniting fires at times of high winds and low humidity. Six of the 10 most destructive wildfires in California history have been caused by electrical equipment or power lines.

The company also told a U.S. District Court in San Francisco that a broken PG&E cable reported in the area of Northern California's massive Kincade Fire last month was last inspected on July 19.

Fire officials in California have not determined the cause of the Kincade Fire, which raced through Sonoma County wine country, charring more than 75,000 acres (30,351 hectares), destroying hundreds of structures and forcing thousands to flee the path of the blaze.

PG&E's filing was a response to questions from Judge William Alsup, who wanted an update on late October fires to determine if the company has complied with terms of its probation imposed after a felony conviction over a 2010 pipeline explosion.

Alsup has ordered the company to adopt wildfire safety measures and to appoint a board of directors committee to be responsible for implementing those steps. He barred the company from issuing dividends until it is in compliance.

The company has been accused of cutting corners on maintenance, including on equipment blamed for last year's Camp Fire, the most expensive in California history, which killed more than 80 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

PG&E has said it strongly disagrees with allegations it failed to perform necessary upgrades.

On Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali ruled PG&E is subject to the legal doctrine of inverse condemnation, which holds the company strictly liable for fires tied to its equipment, even if the utility was not negligent.

The ruling was a victory for victims of PG&E's wildfires.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Bill Berkrot)

By Tom Hals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pCANADA PM : a 'little more work' is needed on USMCA trade deal
RE
12:31pUK shares fall after poll shows Conservative lead shrinks
RE
12:30pFour insurers battle for Spanish market share with Caser takeover - sources
RE
12:26pPG&E says its distribution lines caused no deadly fires in 2019
RE
12:21pChinese envoy to Canada visits detained Huawei CFO, urges Ottawa to correct 'mistake'
RE
12:20pJudge to rule on Vivendi request to halt Mediaset European TV plan
RE
12:20pJudge to rule on Vivendi request to halt Mediaset European TV plan
RE
12:18pLebanon central bank to take needed steps amid crisis - banking official
RE
12:15pCanadian third quarter GDP slows to annualized 1.3% after strong second quarter gain
RE
12:13pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon discuss development trends of French and European energy markets
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group