Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PG&E settles California fire claims with local governments for $1 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks are seen parked on a road between homes destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - PG&E Corp will pay $1 billion as part of its bankruptcy reorganization to more than a dozen local governments in California struck by wildfires in recent years, the company and lawyers for the governments said on Tuesday.

Payments to the local governments will settle claims from lawsuits put on hold by PG&E's bankruptcy and are separate from the thousands of individual claims stemming from wildfires that the company expects will be filed against it during the bankruptcy period.

PG&E will not be able to make settlement payments until it receives court approval for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.

San Francisco-headquartered PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection in January anticipating $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires in 2017 and 2018 blamed on its equipment.

The local governments said in a filing in March that their claims could top more than $2.5 billion for fire-related damage to roads, bridges, sidewalks, road signs and signals, public landscaping and water systems.

The governments include the city of Paradise, which was leveled by November's Camp Fire in California deadliest and most destructive wildfire of modern times.

Paradise settled for $270 million, John Fiske, a lawyer for the governments from Baron & Budd, told Reuters.

A Paradise park district and Butte and Yuba Counties also settled claims stemming from the Camp Fire, for a combined $312 million.

The city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma and Napa Counties, which were hard hit by blazes in 2017, are among the localities that settled.

Other governments that settled 2017 fire claims include the cities of Sonoma and Napa as well as Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Yuba Counties and some special districts.

The governments that settled the 2017 fire claims will receive a total of $415 million. How the money will be allocated has not been decided yet, Fiske said.

A water district in Calaveras County settled claims arising from a 2015 fire. It will receive $3 million.

"This is an important first step toward an orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of wildfire claims and a demonstration of our willingness to work collaboratively with stakeholders to achieve mutually acceptable resolutions," PG&E said in a statement provided to Reuters.

"We hope to continue making progress with other stakeholders," PG&E added.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; editing by Grant McCool and G Crosse)

By Jim Christie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pJapan exports slide for sixth month as trade troubles knock demand
RE
08:35pAsian shares jump on Fed rate fever, trade war hope
RE
08:32pOil extends gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
08:09pPG&E settles California fire claims with local governments for $1 billion
RE
07:59pVIDEO : Menendez Blasts Trump's Abusive Use of Tariffs
PU
07:54pGETTING TO SXF : Restrictions in local traffic
PU
07:50pCanada approves contentious oil pipeline expansion, expects legal challenges
RE
07:49pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : North West powering to become leading battery mineral supplier
PU
07:19pU.S., China rekindle trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
RE
07:19pU.S. farmers may need more aid if trade deals stall during election season - lobby
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmaker calls for Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google invests $1 billion to ease housing shortage near California headquarters
4STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts narrow $1.3 billio..
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : AI Lights Shine Bright across Northern Sky, in Swedish Tribute to Tech's Biggest..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About