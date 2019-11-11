Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PG&E to offer $13.5 billion in compensation to wildfire victims: Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise

Bankrupt California power producer PG&E Corp is offering $13.5 billion in compensation to wildfire victims as part of a restructuring plan, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The same amount has been offered to the victims by a rival group of noteholders led by Pacific Investment Management Co and Elliott Management Corp, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-11/pg-e-offering-13-5-billion-in-compensation-to-wildfire-victims.

PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after massive wildfires struck Northern California in 2017 and 2018, which were blamed on its equipment.

A lawyer for the committee of wildfire victims said last month their claims may be worth $13.5 billion, Reuters reported.

PG&E had previously proposed to provide $8.4 billion in compensation, but the victims sided with the noteholders in the hopes of getting more money.

PG&E and the victims were in talks on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

PG&E did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:40pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Press Release - 11 November 2019
PU
06:40pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 11 November 2019
PU
06:35pFIRST RESOURCES : 3Q2019 Results - Presentation
PU
06:33pPG&E TO OFFER $13.5 BILLION IN COMPENSATION TO WILDFIRE VICTIMS : Bloomberg
RE
06:30pRESOURCE GENERATION : NewGenGold Conference Presentation
PU
06:30pTencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth
RE
06:24pEXCLUSIVE : Occidental seeks up to $700 million for Anadarko assets in Wyoming, Colorado - sources
RE
06:18pHelping veterans develop business skills as entrepreneurs
RE
06:16pLaura Cooper Told Impeachment Inquiry About Concerns Over Ukraine Aid
DJ
06:15pVINTAGE ENERGY : ATP 2021 JV rig contract signed to drill Vali-1
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
2INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. : INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Presents 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award&trade..
3DEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED: Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney
4TIDEWATER INC. : TIDEWATER: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Driven to End Hunger, Walser Automotive Group Launches Food Donation Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group