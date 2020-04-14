Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Championship could be held without fans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 08:22pm EDT
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - First Round

Even if no fans are present, the PGA of America plans to go ahead with the PGA Championship this summer.

The event, originally scheduled for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park, previously was postponed until Aug. 6-9 at the same San Francisco course. Whether or not galleries will be there to cheer the golfers remains an uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The plan is to do it as normally as possible -- with fans, obviously -- and have a fairly normal PGA Championship at Harding Park," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said Tuesday in an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "If the safest and/or the only way is to do it without fans, we're fully prepared to do that. We believe that having it as a television event is worth doing regardless of whether there's fans there or not.

"Obviously that'll change the experience, but we think the world is starved for entertainment -- particularly in sports -- and we think golf has the unique ability to be first out among sports in that we're played over a couple hundred acres."

Waugh also acknowledged that there is a chance the event could be moved if conditions remain dire in California.

On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, "The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine. So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers all together across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations. ...

"When you suggest June, July, August, (mass gatherings) are unlikely."

Waugh said Tuesday -- before Newsom's comments -- "If California or San Francisco does not believe they can hold (the PGA Championship), we'd have to figure out a drop-dead date on that and figure out if there is somewhere in the country that could hold it."

The golf schedule has been altered dramatically since the PGA Tour shut down due the pandemic after the first round of The Players Championship.

The Open Championship at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, was canceled. The Masters, which would have been held last week in Augusta, Ga., was rescheduled for Nov. 12-15. The U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y., was postponed from June 18-21 to Sept. 17-20.

The first event on the PGA Tour schedule that has yet to be canceled or postponed is the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, due to be held May 21-24.

--Field Level Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38pMajor U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American and Alaska also seeking loans
RE
09:38pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，April 1-10,2020
PU
09:37pEXCLUSIVE : J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources
RE
09:36pAmazon fires three reported critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
09:33pGlade Brook pitches 'extraordinary opportunity' in tech debt amid coronavirus
RE
09:33pOil rallies on hopes for unprecedented stockpile purchases
RE
09:31pOil rallies on hopes for unprecedented stockpile purchases
RE
09:30pTrump to convene G7 leaders in video call to discuss pandemic
RE
09:19pTrump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
09:18pDollar nurses losses as hopes of pandemic peak support risk appetite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American and Alaska als..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group