PGA Tour : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle

Reshuffles to occur at the conclusion of these tournaments

• The RSM Classic (Nov. 19)

• Genesis Open (Feb. 18)

• Houston Open (April 1)

• Wells Fargo Championship (May 6)

• FedEx St. Jude Classic (June 10)

• John Deere Classic (July 15)

NOTE: The following winners have been removed: Ryan Armour (Sanderson Farms Championship); Austin Cook (The RSM Classic); Ted Potter, Jr. (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am); Brice Garnett (Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship); Andrew Landry (Valero Texas Open); Aaron Wise (AT&T Byron Nelson); Troy Merritt (Barbasol Championship); Andrew Putnam (Barracuda Championship).

NOTE: Brian Davis has been removed. In his last start on a medical extension, he missed the cut at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

NOTE: Michael Thompson was promoted to the Major Medical category when he finished in a four-way T14 at the Houston Open.

NOTE: Shane Bertsch has been removed. In his last start on a medical extension, he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

* - In the field at THE NORTHERN TRUST as of Aug. 19.

