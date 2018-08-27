Log in
PGA Tour : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle

08/27/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Reshuffles to occur at the conclusion of these tournaments

• The RSM Classic (Nov. 19)
• Genesis Open (Feb. 18)
• Houston Open (April 1)
• Wells Fargo Championship (May 6)
• FedEx St. Jude Classic (June 10)
• John Deere Classic (July 15)

NOTE: The following winners have been removed: Ryan Armour (Sanderson Farms Championship); Austin Cook (The RSM Classic); Ted Potter, Jr. (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am); Brice Garnett (Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship); Andrew Landry (Valero Texas Open); Aaron Wise (AT&T Byron Nelson); Troy Merritt (Barbasol Championship); Andrew Putnam (Barracuda Championship).
NOTE: Brian Davis has been removed. In his last start on a medical extension, he missed the cut at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
NOTE: Michael Thompson was promoted to the Major Medical category when he finished in a four-way T14 at the Houston Open.
NOTE: Shane Bertsch has been removed. In his last start on a medical extension, he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
* - In the field at the Dell Technologies Championship as of Aug. 26.

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 01:51:04 UTC
