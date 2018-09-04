PGA Tour : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle

Reshuffles to occur at the conclusion of these tournaments
• The RSM Classic (Nov. 19)
• Genesis Open (Feb. 18)
• Houston Open (April 1)
• Wells Fargo Championship (May 6)
• FedEx St. Jude Classic (June 10)
• John Deere Classic (July 15)
NOTE: The following winners have been removed: Ryan Armour (Sanderson Farms Championship); Austin Cook (The RSM Classic); Ted Potter, Jr. (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am); Brice Garnett (Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship); Andrew Landry (Valero Texas Open); Aaron Wise (AT&T Byron Nelson); Troy Merritt (Barbasol Championship); Andrew Putnam (Barracuda Championship).
NOTE: Brian Davis has been removed. In his last start on a medical extension, he missed the cut at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
NOTE: Michael Thompson was promoted to the Major Medical category when he finished in a four-way T14 at the Houston Open.
NOTE: Shane Bertsch has been removed. In his last start on a medical extension, he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
* - In the field at the BMW Championship as of Sept. 3.
