PGA Tour : A close look at Bettinardi's limited-edition 2019 BB1 Tiki putters

As per the Hawaiian theme, the 2019 BB1 Tiki putter has tribal stampings on the Plumbers Neck, and it has ocean waves on the back cavity. Look closer at those waves, however, and you'll see 'RJB' hidden in the watery design. Of course, RJB stands for Robert J. Bettinardi, the company founder and putter designer, who you may know better as 'Bob' Bettinardi. The sole also features a Great White shark engraving. A better look at that shark design reveals two of Bettinardi's famous Honeycomb shapes on its body.