PGA Tour : Artisan Golf launches website, online store

For the wedges, which are handcrafted by Taylor, consumers fill out a 'wedge inquiry form' to insert contact information and the products of choice. The right-handed only wedges range from 45-61 degrees. Per the website, the forged carbon steel wedges are, 'Made to order after consultation with each player. Due to the custom nature of our products, there is a wait list for new players.'

The putters, which are handcrafted by Hatfield, have multi-material constructions that use titanium and tungsten. They're available in four different models - a 0117 (square-bumper blade), a 0217 (saddleback bumper blade), a 0318 (square mallet) and a 0418 (round mallet). The putters are also available in left-handed models, according to the website.

With the custom putter orders, golfers choose head shape, hosel, milling depth on the face, hand polish (round or square bumpers), sightline, finish, stamping customization, specs and headcover. The putters start at $900 with a satin finish.

Each of the products comes with its own serial number.

'Each club we make is identified with a serial number which includes your lifetime player number,' the company explained on its website. 'This player number is tied to your build folder in our archives and tells us exactly what we have made for you. This makes reordering or modifying specs simple.'

The website also sells custom headcovers and hats separately.