Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : Artisan Golf launches website, online store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:14am EST

For the wedges, which are handcrafted by Taylor, consumers fill out a 'wedge inquiry form' to insert contact information and the products of choice. The right-handed only wedges range from 45-61 degrees. Per the website, the forged carbon steel wedges are, 'Made to order after consultation with each player. Due to the custom nature of our products, there is a wait list for new players.'

The putters, which are handcrafted by Hatfield, have multi-material constructions that use titanium and tungsten. They're available in four different models - a 0117 (square-bumper blade), a 0217 (saddleback bumper blade), a 0318 (square mallet) and a 0418 (round mallet). The putters are also available in left-handed models, according to the website.

With the custom putter orders, golfers choose head shape, hosel, milling depth on the face, hand polish (round or square bumpers), sightline, finish, stamping customization, specs and headcover. The putters start at $900 with a satin finish.

Each of the products comes with its own serial number.

'Each club we make is identified with a serial number which includes your lifetime player number,' the company explained on its website. 'This player number is tied to your build folder in our archives and tells us exactly what we have made for you. This makes reordering or modifying specs simple.'

The website also sells custom headcovers and hats separately.

PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE: Buy equipment here

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 16:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aSears chairman submits new $5 billion bid to save bankrupt retailer
RE
11:33aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week -- Update
DJ
11:32aStocks little changed as trade talks, data disappoint
RE
11:31aStocks little changed as trade talks, data disappoint
RE
11:30aWorld stocks little changed as trade talks, data disappoint
RE
11:29aMay talks Brexit with trade unions, business group
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aCHINA VICE PRESIDENT URGES DIALOGUE FOR STABLE CHINA-U.S. TIES : Xinhua
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.