PGA Tour Australasia : Ace effort puts Martin in the lead 23.08.2019

A hole-in-one has lifted Bendigo's Andrew Martin atop the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship leaderboard as the morning session of the second round wraps up.

Martin aced the 167-metre par-3 4th hole with his six iron, a triumph that sling-shotted the 35-year-old into championship-winning contention.

'The front nine wasn't great to me yesterday, but today, with a little less wind, it was easier,' Martin said.

'I've been hitting my irons well and when I got to the fourth (hole) and got the perfect distance with my six iron and hit a good shot in. It landed nicely and rolled on in.

'It was great to kickstart the round. It got a little bit boring from then on, but managed to get a couple of birdies on the back nine.'

Martin replicated yesterday's 5-under 66 with consistent bogey-free performance.

Martin's been committed to his strategy - approach the tee cautiously to give him every opportunity to attack with his deadly accurate irons.

'I'm playing this golf course conservatively. I find I've got to have fuller shots into the greens to hold them. I've been playing a bit back off the tee,' he said.

'There was still a little breeze. The flags weren't moving but you could definitely feel it. But it was nothing like yesterday.'

A six-under 65 has New Zealander Ryan Chisnall in second spot, with consecutive birdies on the final two holes cementing the Kiwi's chances of taking the NT title in his first attempt.

'I've been going ok. A 65 today was very pleasing. It's been a tough year, so it's to be in Australia in the heat playing consistent golf. Hopefully that continues,' Chisnall said.