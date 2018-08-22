PGA Tour : Breaking down the 2018 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year race

One was studying to be a doctor. The other, a lawyer.

One had to fight for TOUR starts by beating the odds in Monday qualifiers. The other made a rapid rise through the ranks after turning pro as a teenager.

These are the two top contenders for the PGA TOUR's Rookie of the Year Award: Austin Cook and Aaron Wise.

Cook was a solid player in his four seasons at the University of Arkansas, but he had to hit the road to play mini-tours and earn his first PGA TOUR starts the hard way.

Medical school was his backup plan if the pro golf career didn't pan out. He didn't need it, though. Cook cobbled together a schedule on the Web.com Tour and PGA TOUR through qualifiers and sponsor exemptions. He was still carrying a stand bag and using his Arkansas rain gear when he played with Phil Mickelson in the final group of the Houston Open's third round. Cook, who beat Mickelson by five that day, qualified for five TOUR events in 2014 and 2015.

He failed to earn a TOUR card at the 2015 Web.com Tour Finals, though. A year later, he was on the cusp of graduating before a hurricane canceled the Web.com Tour Championship. He finally earned it last year.

His TOUR card was worth the wait, though. Cook, 27, won The RSM Classic in the fourth start of his rookie season.

Wise was a pre-law major at Oregon and enjoyed academics, but his game ascended even more rapidly than even he could have expected, so he turned pro after winning the 2016 NCAA Championship as a sophomore. He has won on three different tours - the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Web.com Tour and PGA TOUR -- in his three pro seasons.

Wise, 22, burst into the spotlight in back-to-back starts this May. He was runner-up to Jason Day at the Wells Fargo Championship before putting on a ball-striking clinic at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Wise and Cook are the top two contenders for the PGA TOUR's Rookie of the Year Award. Both enter the FedExCup Playoffs on the bubble for a TOUR Championship berth.

They're not the only rookies with a chance at winning this season's award, though. Eight rookies qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, and any of them could snatch the trophy with a hot run through the postseason. The other rookies playing THE NORTHERN TRUST are Keith Mitchell (68th in the FedExCup), Satoshi Kodaira (77th), Peter Uihlein (81), Brandon Harkins (94), Tyler Duncan (108) and Sam Ryder (114).

Qualifying for the TOUR Championship is often enough to clinch the Rookie of the Year Award. One rookie qualified for East Lake in seven of the first nine FedExCup seasons. That player won the Rookie of the Year Award each time.

Two rookies have qualified for the TOUR Championship in each of the past two seasons, though. The higher rookie in the final FedExCup ranking was named Rookie of the Year.

Emiliano Grillo and Si Woo Kim both made it to East Lake in 2016, while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay qualified last year.

Both Grillo and Kim won in their rookie seasons. Grillo finished 11th in the FedExCup, though, while Kim was 17th.

Schauffele clinched the award last year with his win at THE TOUR Championship. He finished third in the FedExCup, breaking Jordan Spieth's record for top FedExCup finish by a rookie. Spieth was seventh in 2013.

Here's a closer look at the resumes of Wise and Cook. Cook has been more consistent, but Wise has displayed bursts of brilliance. He challenged Day at Quail Hollow and also finished sixth at a World Golf Championship, the Bridgestone Invitational.

One thing is certain. This Rookie of the Year race will come down to the wire.

AARON WISE

Age: 22

Hometown: Corona, California

Alma mater: Oregon

FedExCup: 27thStarts: 25

Cuts made: 12

Top-25s: 7

Top-10s: 3

Best finishes: Won, AT&T Byron Nelson; T2, Wells Fargo Championship; T6, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

STROKES GAINED

Total: 46th

Off-the-Tee: 32nd

Approach-the-Green: 106th

Around-the-Green: 113th

Putting: 45th

Driving distance: 37th (303.9 yards)

Driving accuracy: 81st (62.9%)

Greens in regulation: 72nd (67.9%)

AUSTIN COOK

Age: 27

Hometown: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Alma mater: Arkansas

FedExCup: 31st

Starts: 26

Cuts made: 21

Top-25s: 8

Top-10s: 3

Best finishes: Won, The RSM Classic; T5, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier; T6, FedEx St. Jude Classic.

STROKES GAINED

Total: 53rd

Off-the-Tee: 76th

Approach-the-Green: 137th

Around-the-Green: 39th

Putting: 38th

Driving distance: 135th (293.1 yards)

Driving accuracy: 26th (66.3%)

Greens in regulation: 106th (66.3%)

ROOKIES OF THE YEAR IN THE FEDEXCUP ERA



2017: Xander Schauffele+ (3rd)

2016: Emiliano Grillo* (11th)

2015: Daniel Berger (11th)

2014: Chesson Hadley* (49th)

2013: Jordan Spieth* (7th)

2012: John Huh* (29th)

2011: Keegan Bradley+ (20th)

2010: Rickie Fowler (32nd)

2009: Marc Leishman (20th)

2008: Andres Romero* (28th)

2007: Brandt Snedeker* (20th)

* - won in rookie season; + - won twice in rookie season; FedExCup ranking in parentheses.