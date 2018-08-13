PGA Tour : Brooks Koepka a major force at PGA Championship

OBSERVATIONS

SCOTT GOES DOWN SWINGING … Between 2011 and 2015 Adam Scott finished in the top 15 in 15 of 20 major championships starts - including his iconic win at the 2013 Masters.

In his last 11 majors before this week at Bellerive Country Club Scott had just one - a T9 at the 2017 Masters.

His 2017-18 PGA TOUR season had yielded just one top 10 - a T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson - and he had slipped to a lowly 119th in the FedExCup to be in serious danger of missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time.

But with four holes to go at the PGA Championship on Sunday the Australian was tied for the lead with Brooks Koepka and eyeing what would have been an extremely emotional win in the week good friend Jarrod Lyle passed away from his near 20-year battle with cancer.

Sadly he just couldn't make the clutch putts when they mattered down the stretch despite having a really good week on the greens (19th Strokes Gained: Putting).

He'd made five birdies in a seven-hole run from the seventh to the 13th before the well dried up.

A 19-foot birdie try on the 14th and a 16-foot birdie effort on the 15th failed to find the mark and then an impressive chip from off the 16th green barely missed dropping in.

'Brooks had chances on those couple of holes and missed, and I had chances and made them and got myself right in there. I had all the momentum, I felt, at that point, and didn't make my putts on the next two holes,' Scott lamented.

'Not that they were gimmes, by any means, but I hit pretty good putts, especially on 15. I thought that one was going to go in. And then Brooks hit it very close on 16 after making his on 15, and I was kind of up against it from there.'

Koepka dropped in two birdies to create a buffer.

The American opened the door slightly with a par on the par-5 17th but Scott couldn't get his 6-footer to stay high enough.

From there he was spent and after trying to force the issue made a closing bogey to shoot 3-under 67.

'I'm pretty disappointed with myself that I couldn't play the last three holes better than I did,' Scott said.

'It is hard to rationalize everything after leading with four holes to play and you want to win from that position. And I feel like I've led a lot of majors with four holes to play and not won them.

'So there's always things to work on when you're not the winner. I certainly want to keep improving. I can't stop here. I'd like to play really well the next few weeks in the Playoffs and try and make a run all the way through and then take some satisfaction out of this year.'

Scott moved to 70th in the FedExCup with result ensuring he will almost certainly be at at least the first two of four FedExCup Playoff events.

STEWART CINK … Since winning The Open Championship in 2009 Stewart Cink had missed the cut in 11 of 25 major championships and had failed to post a top-10 finish in any of them.

But the 45-year-old six-time PGA TOUR winner has been in sneaky form this summer and produced a vintage week at Bellerive.

Rounds of 67-69-66-67 left Cink in a tie for fourth at 11 under par.

His low round of the week came paired with Tiger Woods on Saturday amongst an enormous gallery.

It is Cink's third top-10 on the PGA TOUR since June coupled with his T4 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and a T2 at the Travelers Championship.

'After yesterday's round with Tiger, it felt like a practice round, even though you're playing the final round of a major with a top-10 player in the world and the group in front of Tiger,' Cink said of his final round with Jason Day.

'It was still pretty intense out there. The heat was big. I had some focus moments where I kind of fell asleep a bit, missed some really short putts, which is unfortunate and uncharacteristic.

'But overall, I was really proud of the way I hung in there. I handled myself really well and kept pressing, and I'm going to come up short here, but it was a really good, solid week for me overall.'

Cink moved to 55th in the FedExCup standings as he looks to chase his first TOUR Championship berth since 2009.