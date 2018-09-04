Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : Bryson DeChambeau defying gravity with his second straight FedExCup Playoffs win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 05:12am CEST

NORTON, Mass. - Bryson DeChambeau wanted to talk about gravity.

Actually, he wasn't sure just how much he should expound on it, fearing perhaps it would go over our heads. Those concerns probably were well-founded - most of us know gravity only as the thing that holds our well-struck 7-irons on earth instead of seeing the golf balls float away into space.

To absolutely no one's surprise, DeChambeau of course has a different perspective.

'That gravity actually pushed outward and not inward,' he said.

As he finished his sentence, a large set of puzzled faces stared back at him.

'That's going to throw you guys for a loop,' he acknowledged.

By the way, this isn't a new theory. DeChambeau first thought of it for his first science project -- in grade school. Sixth grade, maybe 7th. He wasn't sure of the year - but he did know it was pretty well-received by his teachers. 'I had a couple of interesting theories about it,' he said, 'and I described it very, very well.'

What did all this have to do with DeChambeau winning for the second consecutive week in these FedExCup Playoffs and securing the No. 1 seed all the way to the start of the TOUR Championship? Hard to say. After all, giving his form - Monday's Dell Technologies Championship win being a continuation of last week's victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST -- this seems more like a momentum thing, not a gravity thing.

Of course, it just goes to the heart that DeChambeau sees things in a different light, that he's willing to challenge, think outside the box, defy conventional thinking. Of course, we already knew that. Perhaps you've heard he uses single-length clubs.

But with each win - he's had four of them now in his last 31 PGA TOUR starts -- the skeptics become believers. Even his dad Jon has come around on it.

'When I was starting to do my one-length iron stuff, there were a couple of colleges that just stopped talking to me. Even my dad didn't think it was a great idea,' DeChambeau said. 'I love my dad to death, but we butted heads. But obviously it works now.'

Asked if his dad uses single-length clubs now, DeChambeau smiled. 'Yep.' Since when? 'About a year-and-a-half.'

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 03:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Grants for agrifood businesses to pursue Asian markets
PU
05:27aJapan finance minister seeks record 2019 budget to boost welfare, defence spending
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aPGA TOUR : Bryson DeChambeau defying gravity with his second straight FedExCup Playoffs win
PU
05:12aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
04:22aAustralian government spending, trade add to economic growth in second quarter
RE
04:21aTax-Law Changes You May Have Missed
DJ
03:56aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Minister Johnston unveils Australia's most expensive coin
PU
03:37aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Current account deficit increases to $13.5 billion (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : More effective shingles vaccine may be in short supply at area pharmacies
2U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf platforms shut ahead of hurricane
3AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
4ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
5MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.