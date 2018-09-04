PGA Tour : Bryson DeChambeau defying gravity with his second straight FedExCup Playoffs win

NORTON, Mass. - Bryson DeChambeau wanted to talk about gravity.

Actually, he wasn't sure just how much he should expound on it, fearing perhaps it would go over our heads. Those concerns probably were well-founded - most of us know gravity only as the thing that holds our well-struck 7-irons on earth instead of seeing the golf balls float away into space.

To absolutely no one's surprise, DeChambeau of course has a different perspective.

'That gravity actually pushed outward and not inward,' he said.

As he finished his sentence, a large set of puzzled faces stared back at him.

'That's going to throw you guys for a loop,' he acknowledged.

By the way, this isn't a new theory. DeChambeau first thought of it for his first science project -- in grade school. Sixth grade, maybe 7th. He wasn't sure of the year - but he did know it was pretty well-received by his teachers. 'I had a couple of interesting theories about it,' he said, 'and I described it very, very well.'

What did all this have to do with DeChambeau winning for the second consecutive week in these FedExCup Playoffs and securing the No. 1 seed all the way to the start of the TOUR Championship? Hard to say. After all, giving his form - Monday's Dell Technologies Championship win being a continuation of last week's victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST -- this seems more like a momentum thing, not a gravity thing.

Of course, it just goes to the heart that DeChambeau sees things in a different light, that he's willing to challenge, think outside the box, defy conventional thinking. Of course, we already knew that. Perhaps you've heard he uses single-length clubs.

But with each win - he's had four of them now in his last 31 PGA TOUR starts -- the skeptics become believers. Even his dad Jon has come around on it.

'When I was starting to do my one-length iron stuff, there were a couple of colleges that just stopped talking to me. Even my dad didn't think it was a great idea,' DeChambeau said. 'I love my dad to death, but we butted heads. But obviously it works now.'

Asked if his dad uses single-length clubs now, DeChambeau smiled. 'Yep.' Since when? 'About a year-and-a-half.'