PGA Tour : Cameron Champ changes back to iBlades, Tony Finau changes driver shafts

Champ, on the other hand, after missing two cuts in his last two starts, is going back to clubs that he played in the past after messing around with new equipment for much of 2019. Since his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ has changed a lot of his equipment. He went from Ping iBlades with KBS Tour C-Taper irons to the new Ping Blueprint prototype irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in 2019. He also changed into a new Ping G410 Plus driver with a longer shaft length, and while he's played a Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 63 shaft for most of his professional career, Champ switched into an LA Golf Shafts prototype last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

For Champ, who's ranked 94th in Strokes Gained Approach in 2019, it's back to old faithfuls; Ping iBlades with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts, and a Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 63 driver shaft at its original length.

'Cameron made a bunch of switches that were very positive,' Ping rep Kenton Oates told PGATOUR.COM. 'I think they were good for him. But there's value in -- especially out here [on TOUR] -- in what you've built and what you've done with [the equipment] you had. You can't put a number on that. There's no number on Trackman that says, 'You hit a 6-iron to 20 feet at Sanderson Farms and made the putt for birdie to give you a three-shot lead.' That you can't value. So that's always going to be in the back of your head, and that's why this is going to be a positive move, just getting more back to a baseline of where he was at.'