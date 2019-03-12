Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : Cameron Champ changes back to iBlades, Tony Finau changes driver shafts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Champ, on the other hand, after missing two cuts in his last two starts, is going back to clubs that he played in the past after messing around with new equipment for much of 2019. Since his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ has changed a lot of his equipment. He went from Ping iBlades with KBS Tour C-Taper irons to the new Ping Blueprint prototype irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in 2019. He also changed into a new Ping G410 Plus driver with a longer shaft length, and while he's played a Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 63 shaft for most of his professional career, Champ switched into an LA Golf Shafts prototype last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

For Champ, who's ranked 94th in Strokes Gained Approach in 2019, it's back to old faithfuls; Ping iBlades with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts, and a Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 63 driver shaft at its original length.

'Cameron made a bunch of switches that were very positive,' Ping rep Kenton Oates told PGATOUR.COM. 'I think they were good for him. But there's value in -- especially out here [on TOUR] -- in what you've built and what you've done with [the equipment] you had. You can't put a number on that. There's no number on Trackman that says, 'You hit a 6-iron to 20 feet at Sanderson Farms and made the putt for birdie to give you a three-shot lead.' That you can't value. So that's always going to be in the back of your head, and that's why this is going to be a positive move, just getting more back to a baseline of where he was at.'

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Tech giants do not face enough competition – reducing consumer choice and innovation
PU
09:18pTIME TO WAKE UP : The Party With No Plan
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pOil firms as Saudis trim exports, U.S. output forecast reduced
RE
09:08pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : North Country Smokehouse Recalls Pork Sausage Products Due to Misbranding
PU
08:53pPound fragile after May's Brexit defeat, more gyrations expected
RE
08:36pJapan's core machinery orders point to more investment weakness
RE
08:26pAsian shares subdued, sterling awaits its fate
RE
08:23pOEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : welcomes Interim Executive Director, Development Director
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY : Airlines turn to other jets to weather Boeing 737 MAX storm
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.