Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PGA Tour Golfer Branden Grace Signs with Onapsis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 09:08am EDT

12-time worldwide winner agrees to serve as Onapsis sport ambassador for all four 2019 major championships

Onapsis, the global leader in ERP cybersecurity and compliance, today announced it signed a sponsorship agreement with South African star golfer Branden Grace. Through the partnership, Grace will wear the company logo on his left sleeve at all four major championships, starting today at 9:36AM EDT in the first round of The Masters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005447/en/

Branden Grace & Onapsis (Photo: Business Wire)

Branden Grace & Onapsis (Photo: Business Wire)

Grace, who has won 12 tournaments worldwide including two Commercial Bank Qatar Masters titles, The 2016 RBC Heritage and most recently the 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge, heads to Augusta National for his seventh consecutive appearance fresh off a top 10 finish at the WGC-Dell Technologies World Match Play.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform for SAP, which is currently the most widely used SAP-certified cybersecurity solution in the market and serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000.

Speaking about the partnership, 30-year-old Branden Grace said, “I’m delighted to work with Onapsis and I’m hoping to start our partnership with a fine performance at Augusta National. I already partner with SAP, one of the largest software companies in the world. When I heard how Onapsis is on the forefront in helping SAP’s clients securely migrate to the cloud, I jumped at the opportunity to partner. I’m pleased to be able to help showcase their work and name to the world of sport.”

Commenting on Onapsis’s first sponsorship of a professional athlete, Jonathan Daly, Onapsis vice president of global marketing said, “Onapsis is proud to join forces with Branden Grace for all four major championships this year. Branden is one of the best golfers in the world who was the first to shoot 62 in a major, and we are excited to be supporting him as he seeks his first major championship win. There are not many events in the global sporting calendar that captivate an audience like Augusta National and we are thrilled to showcase our company on a global stage with him.”

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP and Oracle ERP and business-critical applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis's solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Deloitte, IBM, Infosys and PwC.

For more information connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29aBLUE VISION A/S : Storaktionærmeddelelse
AQ
09:28aREALITY EDITOR : Enabling Connection Between Humans and Machines
PU
09:28aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)Sibanye Gold Ltd_Replacement
PU
09:28aSECURITY TOKEN OFFERINGS : Will it be a game changer for the capital market?
PU
09:28aINTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES : Montoro Expands Information on Wicheeda North, B.C. Canada - Rare Earth Element (REE) Project
PU
09:28aITHMAAR BSC : Bank Launches Compliance Champions programme
PU
09:28aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Designing effortless customer journeys
PU
09:28aSECURITY TOKEN OFFERINGS : What does it offer?
PU
09:28aONLINE TECH : Named One of 2019 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®
BU
09:28aAltimmune To Present NasoVAX Phase 2 Data at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C.
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2EASYJET : EASYJET : Airline stocks lift European equities after Brexit delay
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4AAK : AAK : Annual Report 2018 has been published
5G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About