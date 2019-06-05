PGA Tour : Honma launches full set of T//World-X irons

Designed and created in Sakata, Japan, the TW-X forged irons have a hollow-body construction where the bodies are made from S25C and the faces are made from MS300 high-strength steel. With higher launch characteristics and higher MOI (moment of inertia), the new TW-X irons are made for 'distance and performance for better players and discerning game-improvement golfers who want to play a beautiful blade iron,' according to a Honma press release.

The new Honma TW-X irons are available in 4-10 iron sets - the 10-iron is essentially a pitching wedge - or 5-11 sets, in both steel and graphite shafts. They will sell for $175 per club with steel shafts and $200 per club with graphite shafts.

TW-X irons are currently available for pre-order on Honma's website and other retailers , and they will be available at select shops in the U.S. on June 17.