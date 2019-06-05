Log in
PGA Tour : Honma launches full set of T//World-X irons

06/05/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

Designed and created in Sakata, Japan, the TW-X forged irons have a hollow-body construction where the bodies are made from S25C and the faces are made from MS300 high-strength steel. With higher launch characteristics and higher MOI (moment of inertia), the new TW-X irons are made for 'distance and performance for better players and discerning game-improvement golfers who want to play a beautiful blade iron,' according to a Honma press release.

The new Honma TW-X irons are available in 4-10 iron sets - the 10-iron is essentially a pitching wedge - or 5-11 sets, in both steel and graphite shafts. They will sell for $175 per club with steel shafts and $200 per club with graphite shafts.

TW-X irons are currently available for pre-order on Honma's website and other retailers, and they will be available at select shops in the U.S. on June 17.

Related:Homna also released Justin Rose's blade irons to retail in 2019

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 19:17:02 UTC
