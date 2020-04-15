Log in
PGA Tour Professional Pat Perez Partners with NanoCraft CBD

04/15/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early this year, Perez began a multi-year partnership with NanoCraft CBD, kicking off at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida. The agreement includes ongoing collaborations, social media posts, the use of company branded merchandise, and more. Perez, who saw his first PGA victory in 2009 and was ranked 16th globally in 2018, says the CBD products have been a big help with a chronic injury.

In an Instagram post announcing the partnership, Pat said NanoCraft was a “total game changer that made [his] elbow tendinitis a thing of the past” while also helping to relieve a few other ailments. In Perez’s words, NanoCraft CBD is “next-level stuff.”

NanoCraft - often referred to as the “Nike of CBD” by various publications - creates products designed to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts perform at their best. The 18-year PGA veteran is joining an athletic line up that includes pro surfers like Mason Ho and Eli Olson, world-champion kickboxer Tiffany “Time Bomb” Von Soest, and many others.

“We love Pat’s energy,” says Stefan McKellar, CEO of NanoCraft, “he’s got a great attitude, a real talent for the sport, and he embodies the ‘work hard, play hard’ spirit of NanoCraft.” Todd Erwin, President of NanoCraft, shares, “Pat’s a great guy - and obviously a talented golfer. We’re excited to have him on the team, and we see a lot of good coming from this partnership on both sides.”

The Perez sponsorship is the tip of the iceberg for NanoCraft’s involvement with the golf world, as their product line expands into the top courses and golf shops across the country. “We’ve found many golfers love using our products to recover, especially the topicals. Since everything we make is completely THC-free, it’s safe to use for weekend golfers and professionals alike,” says Erwin.

About NanoCraft CBD

NanoCraft CBD is one of the fastest growing hemp derived CBD brands in the country. “Designed for the athlete in all of us,” NanoCraft focuses on purity, efficacy, and innovation, with many of their products combining broad spectrum CBD with well-known superfoods. NanoCraft also believes in giving back, donating a dollar from every purchase to children in need.

Attachment 

Todd Erwin
Nanocraft Sciences
6198661997
todd@nanocraftcbd.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
