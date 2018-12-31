Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 06:09pm CET

REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA

Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (TPC) @ TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) - March 14-17
• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before THE PLAYERS.
• Top 10 in FedExCup Points (March 4).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 4).
• If necessary, golfers outside the Top 10 in FedExCup Points on March 4 will gain entry in order of position to complete the field of 144.

MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club - April 11-14
• Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for THE TOUR Championship through the week before the Masters.
• Winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (Jan. 20).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 31).
• Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ Bethpage State Park (Black) - May 16-19
• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before the 2018 PGA Championship.
• Top 20 from PGA Professional National Championship (May 1).
• Top 70 from special money list on PGA TOUR from 2018 PLAYERS Championship through 2019 Wells Fargo Championship (May 5).
• *All 2018 Ryder Cup members, provided they are inside top 100 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 5).
• Special exemptions per PGA of America. (This will likely include all golfers inside Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on May 5.)
• If necessary to compete the field of 156, golfers outside Top 70 from special money list (three lines above) will gain entry in order of position.

U.S. OPEN (US) @ Pebble Beach Golf Links - June 13-16
• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 17).
• Winner of Masters (April 14).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 20).
• Open qualifying (late May-early June).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 10).
• Special exemptions per USGA Executive Committee.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal Portrush Golf Club - July 18-21
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at the SMBC Singapore Open (Jan. 20).
• Money leader on the 2018-19 Sunshine Tour (TBD).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 10).
• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 17).
• Winner of the Masters (April 14).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (TBD).
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at The Mizuno Open (June 2).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, from Order of Merit on Japan Golf Tour ending with Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 9).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open (June 9).
• Winner of U.S. Open (June 16).
• Winner of British Amateur, if still an amateur (June 22).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the KOLON Korea Open (June 23).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in FedExCup points thru a PGA TOUR event in 2019 (TBD).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in Race to Dubai thru a European Tour event in 2019 (TBD).
• Winner of the International European Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (June 29).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters (June 30).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 30).
• Local Final Qualifying. Top 3 at each of four sites: Fairmont St. Andrews, Notts, Prince's, St. Annes Old Links (July 2).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (July 7).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 14).
• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top five at the John Deere Classic (July 14).

WGC-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP (MEX) @ Club de Golf Chapultepec - February 21-24
• Top 10 from Race to Dubai (Feb. 11).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 11).
• Highest-ranked golfer from Mexico in the Official World Golf Ranking, if not otherwise eligible (Feb. 11).
• Top 10 in FedExCup Points (Feb. 18).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 18).
• A process to complete a field of 72 golfers (if fewer qualify automatically) is pending approval.

WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY (MP) @ Austin Country Club - March 27-31
• Top 64 inside top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking (March 18).

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL (SJI) @ TPC Southwind - July 25-28
• Winner of Dimension Data Pro-Am (Feb. 17).
• Winner of 2019 Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 9).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (July 15).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (July 22).
• Winners of official tournaments from the Federation Tours with an Official World Golf Ranking strength-of-field rating of 115 points or more.

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 17:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pWall Street limps to end of a tumultuous year on a positive note
RE
07:24pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Made-in-Alberta plan protects energy jobs
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:46pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Year-End Demand
DJ
06:29pWEEKLY FYI UPDATE : PG&E Beginning Work Throughout Humboldt County This Week
PU
06:29pODFW OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE : Salvage roadkilled deer and elk with free online permit beginning Jan. 1, 2019
PU
06:19pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Closes 2018 In Missouri vs. Mavericks
PU
06:16pHouse Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight
DJ
06:09pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4OVERSUPPLY, FALTERING GROWTH TO WEIGH ON OIL PRICES IN 2019 : Reuters Poll
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.