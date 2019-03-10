Log in
PGA Tour : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

03/10/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA

Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (TPC) @ TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) - March 14-17
• Field is complete.

MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club - April 11-14
• Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for THE TOUR Championship through the week before the Masters.
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 31).
• Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ Bethpage State Park (Black) - May 16-19
• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before the 2018 PGA Championship.
• Top 20 from PGA Professional National Championship (May 1).
• Top 70 from special money list on PGA TOUR from 2018 PLAYERS Championship through 2019 Wells Fargo Championship (May 5).
• *All 2018 Ryder Cup members, provided they are inside top 100 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 5).
• Special exemptions per PGA of America. (This will likely include all golfers inside Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on May 5.)
• If necessary to compete the field of 156, golfers outside Top 70 from special money list (three lines above) will gain entry in order of position.

U.S. OPEN (US) @ Pebble Beach Golf Links - June 13-16
• Winners of multiple PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation since the 2018 U.S. Open.
• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 17).
• Winner of Masters (April 14).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 20).
• Sectional qualifying at one site in Dallas (May 20).
• Sectional qualifying at one site in Japan (May 27).
• Sectional qualifying at one site in England, one site in Canada and eight sites in the United States (June 3).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 10).
• Special exemptions per USGA Executive Committee.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal Portrush Golf Club - July 18-21
• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 17).
• Money leader on the 2018-19 Sunshine Tour (March 24).
• Winner of the Masters (April 14).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 27).
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at The Mizuno Open (June 2).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, from Order of Merit on Japan Golf Tour ending with Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 9).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open (June 9).
• Winner of U.S. Open (June 16).
• Winner of British Amateur, if still an amateur (June 22).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the KOLON Korea Open (June 23).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in Race to Dubai thru the BMW International Open (June 23).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in FedExCup points thru the Travelers Championship (June 23).
• Winner of the International European Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (June 29).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters (June 30).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 30).
• Local Final Qualifying. Top 3 at each of four sites: Fairmont St. Andrews, Notts, Prince's, St. Annes Old Links (July 2).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (July 7).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 14).
• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top five at the John Deere Classic (July 14).

WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY (MP) @ Austin Country Club - March 27-31
• Top 64 inside top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking (March 18).

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL (SJI) @ TPC Southwind - July 25-28
• Winner of 2019 Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 9).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (July 15).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (July 22).
• Winners of official tournaments from the Federation Tours with an Official World Golf Ranking strength-of-field rating of 115 points or more.

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 10 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 01:09:02 UTC
