PGA Tour : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA

Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.

MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club - April 11-14

• Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for THE TOUR Championship through the week before the Masters.

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 31).

• Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ Bethpage State Park (Black) - May 16-19

• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before the 2018 PGA Championship.

• Top 20 from PGA Professional National Championship (May 1).

• Top 70 from special money list on PGA TOUR from 2018 PLAYERS Championship through 2019 Wells Fargo Championship (May 5).

• *All 2018 Ryder Cup members, provided they are inside top 100 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 5).

• Special exemptions per PGA of America. (This will likely include all golfers inside Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on May 5.)

• If necessary to compete the field of 156, golfers outside Top 70 from special money list (three lines above) will gain entry in order of position.

U.S. OPEN (US) @ Pebble Beach Golf Links - June 13-16

• Winners of multiple PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation since the 2018 U.S. Open.

• Winner of Masters (April 14).

• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).

• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 20).

• Sectional qualifying at one site in Dallas (May 20).

• Sectional qualifying at one site in Japan (May 27).

• Sectional qualifying at one site in England, one site in Canada and eight sites in the United States (June 3).

• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 10).

• Special exemptions per USGA Executive Committee.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal Portrush Golf Club - July 18-21

• Winner of the Masters (April 14).

• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 27).

• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at The Mizuno Open (June 2).

• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, from Order of Merit on Japan Golf Tour ending with Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 9).

• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open (June 9).

• Winner of U.S. Open (June 16).

• Winner of British Amateur, if still an amateur (June 22).

• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the KOLON Korea Open (June 23).

• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in Race to Dubai thru the BMW International Open (June 23).

• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in FedExCup points thru the Travelers Championship (June 23).

• Winner of the International European Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (June 29).

• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters (June 30).

• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 30).

• Local Final Qualifying. Top 3 at each of four sites: Fairmont St. Andrews, Notts, Prince's, St. Annes Old Links (July 2).

• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (July 7).

• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 14).

• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top five at the John Deere Classic (July 14).

WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY (MP) @ Austin Country Club - March 27-31

• Field is set.