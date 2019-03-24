Log in
PGA Tour : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

03/24/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA

Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.

MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club - April 11-14
• Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for THE TOUR Championship through the week before the Masters.
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 31).
• Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ Bethpage State Park (Black) - May 16-19
• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before the 2018 PGA Championship.
• Top 20 from PGA Professional National Championship (May 1).
• Top 70 from special money list on PGA TOUR from 2018 PLAYERS Championship through 2019 Wells Fargo Championship (May 5).
• *All 2018 Ryder Cup members, provided they are inside top 100 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 5).
• Special exemptions per PGA of America. (This will likely include all golfers inside Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on May 5.)
• If necessary to compete the field of 156, golfers outside Top 70 from special money list (three lines above) will gain entry in order of position.

U.S. OPEN (US) @ Pebble Beach Golf Links - June 13-16
• Winners of multiple PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation since the 2018 U.S. Open.
• Winner of Masters (April 14).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 20).
• Sectional qualifying at one site in Dallas (May 20).
• Sectional qualifying at one site in Japan (May 27).
• Sectional qualifying at one site in England, one site in Canada and eight sites in the United States (June 3).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 10).
• Special exemptions per USGA Executive Committee.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal Portrush Golf Club - July 18-21
• Winner of the Masters (April 14).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 19).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 27).
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at The Mizuno Open (June 2).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, from Order of Merit on Japan Golf Tour ending with Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 9).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open (June 9).
• Winner of U.S. Open (June 16).
• Winner of British Amateur, if still an amateur (June 22).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the KOLON Korea Open (June 23).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in Race to Dubai thru the BMW International Open (June 23).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in FedExCup points thru the Travelers Championship (June 23).
• Winner of the International European Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (June 29).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters (June 30).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 30).
• Local Final Qualifying. Top 3 at each of four sites: Fairmont St. Andrews, Notts, Prince's, St. Annes Old Links (July 2).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (July 7).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 14).
• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top five at the John Deere Classic (July 14).

WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY (MP) @ Austin Country Club - March 27-31
• Field is set.

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL (SJI) @ TPC Southwind - July 25-28
• Winner of 2019 Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 9).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (July 15).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (July 22).
• Winners of official tournaments from the Federation Tours with an Official World Golf Ranking strength-of-field rating of 115 points or more.

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
