PGA Tour : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

This ain't nothin'. Just wait until sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open concludes.

Ten sites, including one in England and one in Canada, will send dozens of hopefuls to Pebble Beach to compete in the 156-man field next week.

This page will update after the last qualifier is determined. Because of weather and/or darkness falling on a playoff, sectional qualifying often doesn't finish until Tuesday. PGATOUR.com will publish a comprehensive recap of all sites and qualifiers .

In the meantime, Patrick Cantlay officially punched his ticket into the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. He would eventually have qualified for his second consecutive appearance in the tournament via the Official World Golf Ranking, anyway.

The Japan Golf Tour's tournament contributing to The Open Qualifying Series was contested last week. The top-four finishers at the Mizuno Open are now exempt into The Open Championship.

Yuta Ikeda of Japan prevailed by one stroke. He'll be making his eighth appearance in the season's final major. Chan Kim secured his second start (T11, 2017). Kim was born in South Korea, but he's an American. He also played collegiately at Arizona State.

Sang-Hyun Park and Gunn Charoenkul shared third place at The Royal Golf Club, three swings back of the champ. Park of South Korea is 36 years of age but he didn't appear in a PGA TOUR event until he missed the cut at the 2018 Open Championship. Thailand's Charoenkul is 27 and has never competed on the TOUR.

UPDATE (Tuesday, June 4): Thanks to good weather and playoffs that were completed before dark, all 10 remaining sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open concluded on Monday. Sixty golfers secured a tee time at Pebble Beach next week, thus bringing the total number of exemptions distributed to 149. After the final automatic qualifying criteria are applied this weekend, the remaining spots will be given to alternates from the 12 sectional qualifiers, if not sooner.

Once the field of 156 is finalized, alternates will not be publicized. The USGA doesn't reveal its process of determining who sits where in the overall pecking order of alternates because it's fluid, so it can be confusing.

Replacements are determined by who withdraws. Withdrawals by sectional qualifiers are replaced by alternates from the same sectional, but the same alternates occupy a spot on the master list used for withdrawals by automatic qualifiers. For example, the same golfer who is first alternate from his sectional might be 10th on the master.

UPDATE (Friday, June 7): The commitment deadline for the U.S. Open fell at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Among the qualifiers, only Eddie Pepperell (back) has chosen not to compete. Meanwhile, Cody Gribble and Chan Kim, who were first alternates at the sectional qualifiers in Dallas and Japan, respectively, have been added to the field.

The field currently stands at 150, so six exemptions remain TBD.

If Kevin Tway wins the RBC Canadian Open, he'd be exempt as a multiple winner of PGA TOUR events with full FedExCup points distribution since last year's U.S. Open. (He won the Safeway Open last fall.) At the conclusion of two rounds at Hamilton G&CC, he's tied for 43rd at 3-under, nine strokes back of the co-leaders. (Valero Texas Open champion Corey Conners also was eligible for this exemption, but he missed the cut in his native Canada.)

The top 60 in the next Official World Golf Ranking also will gain entry into the U.S. Open. Andrew Putnam (48th), Emiliano Grillo (54th) and Scott Piercy (60th) are inside that bubble entering the RBC Canadian Open.

The remaining spots in the field at Pebble Beach will be filled using the alternate process described above.

NOTE: Golfers are omitted if they recently haven't competed in majors for which they are eligible (e.g. Open Championship=Ben Curtis, Justin Leonard).

US = U.S. Open

OPEN = Open Championship

SJI = WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Recent Additions

US -- Connor Arendell; Adri Arnaus; Aaron Baddeley; Zac Blair; Joseph Bramlett; Merrick Bremner; Dean Burmester; Roberto Castro; Eric Dietrich; Luke Donald; Brett Drewitt; Jason Dufner; Chandler Eaton; Rhys Enoch; Ryan Fox; Marcus Fraser; Luis Gagne; Cody Gribble; Luke Guthrie; Chesson Hadley; Stewart Hagestad; Andreas Halvorsen; Nick Hardy; Daniel Hillier; Tom Hoge; Sam Horsfield; Billy Hurley III; Chan Kim; Marcus Kinhult; Anirban Lahiri; Nate Lashley; K.H. Lee; Richard H. Lee; Chip McDaniel; Collin Morikawa; Matthew Naumec; Noah Norton; Rob Oppenheim; Renato Paratore; Matt Parziale; Matthieu Pavon; Guillermo Pereira; Thomas Pieters; Andy Pope; Alex Prugh; Rory Sabbatini; Sam Saunders; Ollie Schniederjans; Hayden Shieh; Lee Slattery; Clement Sordet; Sepp Straka; Brian Stuard; Ryan Sullivan; Callum Tarren; Spencer Tibbits; Erik van Rooyen; Jhonattan Vegas; Justin Walters; Brandon Wu; Cameron Young; Chun An Yu

OPEN -- Gunn Charoenkul; Yuta Ikeda; Chan Kim; Sang-Hyun Park

SJI -- Patrick Cantlay

