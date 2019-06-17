PGA Tour : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

Gary Woodland is the 119th U.S. Open champion.

His impressive performance yielded a three-stroke victory over Brooks Koepka, who was attempting to win his third consecutive U.S. Open, second straight major and fifth of the last 10 majors.

Woodland is the first first-time winner of a major since Francesco Molinari at The Open Championship in 2018. While he ends a drought of just three straight majors for first-timers, it was the longest stretch without a first-time winner since all four major champions in 2013-14 had won at least one previously.

Woodland's privileges include exemptions into the U.S. Open through 2029 (when he'll be 45 years of age), each of the next five editions of the other three majors and fully exempt PGA TOUR membership through 2023-24 (the maximum allowable right now). He's also now officially in the field at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational next month.

For also finishing inside the top four and ties at Pebble Beach, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele - all of whom tied for third - are exempt into the 2020 Masters.

Louis Oosthuizen (T7), Adam Scott (T7), Chesson Hadley (T9), Rory McIlroy (T9) and Henrik Stenson (T9) are exempt into the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot by virtue of their top 10s.

In his last tournament as an amateur, Viktor Hovland tied for 12th at 4-under 280. He finished nine strokes back of Woodland and set the record for the lowest aggregate by an amateur in the U.S. Open. Jack Nicklaus' 282 at Cherry Hills had been the target since 1960.

Because Hovland is turning pro for the Travelers Championship, he will be forfeiting his exemption into The Open Championship as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. However, he can still qualify for the season's final major through another conduit.

The next qualifier for the field of 156 at Royal Portrush will be the winner of the British Amateur. He's scheduled to be crowned at Portmarnock in Ireland on Saturday, June 22. Come Sunday, as many as 12 more will punch their tickets via the sites in the Open Qualifying Series - two in South Korea, five in Germany and five in Connecticut.

