PGA Tour : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

This was the weekend for a pair of champions who have overcome personal tragedy and tribulations.

First, 25-year-old Christiaan Bezuidenhout broke through at the European Tour's Andalucia Masters. When the South African was two years of age, he ingested rat poison. It was an experience that triggered a chain of events that will come full circle this summer.

See, as part of his recovery from the health scare, he was prescribed beta blockers. At the 2014 British Amateur, he failed a drug test as a result of the medicine and was suspended for nine months. The site of the failed test was Royal Portrush, host of this year's Open Championship.

The Andalucia Masters is part of The Open Qualifying Series [OQS], so not only will Bezuidenhout make his debut in a major, but he'll be seeking some redemption and perhaps feeling closure when he returns to Northern Ireland in two weeks.

Co-runners-up Mike Lorenzo-Vera (107th in the Official World Golf Ranking) and Adri Arnaus (154th) snatched the other two spots available at Valderrama on Sunday. Alvaro Quiros (280th) and Eduardo de la Riva (2,056th) also shared second place, but they were the odd men out by virtue of worse world rankings.

Later in the day, Nate Lashley polished off a breakthrough victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. In one of those magical weeks that defies description, he went wire-to-wire for a six-stroke margin in the inaugural event.

His life-changing experience on Sunday comes 15 years after another. It was in May of 2004 that his parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash while he was a junior at the University of Arizona.

Lashley has one Korn Ferry Tour victory to his record - the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, which is now a PGA TOUR stop - but he had only one top 10 in 32 PGA TOUR appearances prior to the RMC, that a T8 at the Puerto Rico Open this past February.

He started the 2018-19 season with a Minor Medical Extension and failed to meet its terms for a promotion, but he secured conditional status that guaranteed him a spot in the overall pecking order for the remainder and eligibility for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Because the category reshuffles, every point matters not only in the construct of qualifying for the Playoffs but for entry into tournaments. Lo and behold, he joined the 156-man field as the last one in (after the withdrawal of David Berganio, Jr.).

The RMC also was included in the OQS, so Lashley is poised for his debut in the season's final major.

Non-member Doc Redman finished second to earn the other exemption at stake in Michigan. The Clemson product and 2017 U.S. Amateur champion also will be making his first appearance in The Open. He forfeited it the first time by turning pro prior to the 2018 edition.

The perks don't end there for Lashley. He's fully exempt as a PGA TOUR member through 2020-21 and he'll compete in his first World Golf Championships event at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational the week after his trip to Royal Portrush.

The last Open exemption determined over the weekend was captured by Matthias Schmid on Saturday in Austria. The German prevailed by three shots at the European Amateur Championship. He plays collegiately at the University of Louisville.

Euan Walker finished second the Schmid. The week prior, Walker lost to James Sugrue in the final of the British Amateur. The Scot will try yet again for an Open exemption in Local Final Qualifying at Fairmont St. Andrews on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

UPDATE (July 4): Three golfers at each of four sites for Local Final Qualifying for The Open Championship were determined this week. Collectively, they are 3-for-11 in The Open. Austin Connelly's T14 at Royal Birkdale in 2017 is the best finish among them. Four will be making their tournament debuts.

NOTE: Golfers are omitted if they recently haven't competed in majors for which they are eligible (e.g. Open Championship=Ben Curtis, Justin Leonard).

OPEN = Open Championship

SJI = WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Recent Additions

OPEN -- Adri Arnaus; Matthew Baldwin; Christiaan Bezuidenhout; Austin Connelly; Curtis Knipes; Nate Lashley; Sam Locke; Mike Lorenzo-Vera; Garrick Porteous; Doc Redman; Matthias Schmid; Jack Senior; Callum Shinkwin; Connor Syme; Thomas Thurloway; Ashton Turner; Andrew Wilson; Brandon Wu

SJI -- Nate Lashley