Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : Rickie Fowler's late equipment change pays off in Round 1 at Valero Texas Open

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

'What I've been playing has been working,' he said of True Temper C-Taper S+ shafts, 'but just looking for that little bit better.'

Fowler said he had been thinking about making the change in hopes of gaining a little more spin on his mid irons. The S-400 shaft is the same model he already uses in his wedges. On Tuesday, Fowler had Cobra's Ben Schomin build 7-irons with eight different shafts for testing. It's unusual for players to make equipment switches the week before a major, but Fowler downplayed the timing ahead of the Masters.

'There's no way to get an idea of what it's going to do unless you put it in play,' he said. 'You've got to take that risk to find out and I'm happy with how it performed so far.'

Fowler, who trailed Si Woo Kim by two strokes, was proudest of a wedge he hit at No. 11, his second hole of the day, which set up a short birdie putt.

'It was just a nice little hold-off high-cut wedge into the back right pin there. Really hit it exactly how I wanted to,' he said. 'It doesn't happen that often that you hit a perfect shot, how you draw it up landing in the right spot and finishing where you want it. So to have that happen on the second hole of the day definitely gave me confidence moving forward.'

Fowler also highlighted his 9-iron from the rough at the ninth that flew with his preferred trajectory and hit the green and stopped.

Fowler is making his first appearance at the Valero Texas Open and said the golf course provided a fair test for his iron play.

'There's some great approach shots in here,' Fowler said. 'You've got to be pretty spot on with your numbers and how your bringing the ball in, the height, whether you're skipping it back or trying to stop it pretty quickly. It's a fun test. I wouldn't mind seeing a little breeze around here, just add a little more ball-striking on top of that, even though it is already a ball-striking golf course.'

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 23:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes Nine Entities from Its Sanctions List
PU
07:29pIrish central bank warns Brexit not the only risk to economy
RE
07:17pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR EASTERN DI : Civil Lawsuit Filed to Enjoin Local Farm's Continuing Misbranding of Meat/Poultry Products and Evasion of Food Safety Laws
PU
07:12pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Colleagues Raise Concerns to Lighthizer Regarding Lack of Effective Trade Enforcement for Seasonal Produce in USMCA
PU
07:12pWTAS : Rubio, Colleagues Urge Administration to Defend All Farmers from Unfairly Traded Imports
PU
07:11pParts of UK government risk further cuts after austerity ends - Hammond
RE
07:02pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - April 5
PU
07:02pUNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN : Why agricultural groups fiercely oppose the carbon tax
PU
07:02pPGA TOUR : Rickie Fowler's late equipment change pays off in Round 1 at Valero Texas Open
PU
06:55pGlobal stocks stall on trade talk uncertainty, German data hits euro
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
4Trump says U.S.-China trade deal could be announced in about four weeks
5CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Digitizing the physical space with Cisco DNA Spaces, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About