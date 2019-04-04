PGA Tour : Rickie Fowler's late equipment change pays off in Round 1 at Valero Texas Open

'What I've been playing has been working,' he said of True Temper C-Taper S+ shafts, 'but just looking for that little bit better.'

Fowler said he had been thinking about making the change in hopes of gaining a little more spin on his mid irons. The S-400 shaft is the same model he already uses in his wedges. On Tuesday, Fowler had Cobra's Ben Schomin build 7-irons with eight different shafts for testing. It's unusual for players to make equipment switches the week before a major, but Fowler downplayed the timing ahead of the Masters.

'There's no way to get an idea of what it's going to do unless you put it in play,' he said. 'You've got to take that risk to find out and I'm happy with how it performed so far.'

Fowler, who trailed Si Woo Kim by two strokes, was proudest of a wedge he hit at No. 11, his second hole of the day, which set up a short birdie putt.

'It was just a nice little hold-off high-cut wedge into the back right pin there. Really hit it exactly how I wanted to,' he said. 'It doesn't happen that often that you hit a perfect shot, how you draw it up landing in the right spot and finishing where you want it. So to have that happen on the second hole of the day definitely gave me confidence moving forward.'

Fowler also highlighted his 9-iron from the rough at the ninth that flew with his preferred trajectory and hit the green and stopped.

Fowler is making his first appearance at the Valero Texas Open and said the golf course provided a fair test for his iron play.

'There's some great approach shots in here,' Fowler said. 'You've got to be pretty spot on with your numbers and how your bringing the ball in, the height, whether you're skipping it back or trying to stop it pretty quickly. It's a fun test. I wouldn't mind seeing a little breeze around here, just add a little more ball-striking on top of that, even though it is already a ball-striking golf course.'