PGA Tour : Rory McIlroy looks for final group atonement

KAPALUA, Hawaii - Rory McIlroy doesn't shy away from his 2018 failures.

The 14-time PGA TOUR winner knows he failed to perform in the last group in final rounds on the global stage but he's ready to atone.

On six occasions in 2018 McIlroy went out last in the final round and in all six he failed to finish with a trophy.

There was the Masters, the World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship on the PGA TOUR.

Add the Dubai Desert Classic and the European PGA Championship on the European Tour also.

The 29-year-old did win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard but that came courtesy of an 8-under 64 Sunday from the penultimate group.

That win qualified him for the Sentry Tournament of Champions where McIlroy finds himself already in his first final group of 2019.

He'll start Sunday three shots behind leader Gary Woodland and ready to use his education from last year to his advantage.

'Another final group is great. Especially coming off the back of not being able to play as well as I would have liked in final groups last year,' McIlroy said after rounds of 69-68-68 have him 14 under on the Plantation Course in Kapalua.

'So to get myself right back in contention and see if I've learned anything from last year and try to put that into practice is great.

'Every time you tee it up you learn something new, you learn something different, and you try to implement that into the next time you play. And I feel like I learned a lot from last year.'

When pressed on exactly what he learned from those missed chances the former FedExCup champion admitted he lacked patience.

He tried to impose his will or gravitas against opponents from the outset instead of letting the chances come more naturally.

'I just forced the issue a little bit too much. A lot can happen in 18 holes,' he explains.

'My best round of the year was Bay Hill and I always go back to that and I should have learned from that. I wasn't in the final group but I was two behind Henrik (Stenson) going into the final day and I was even par after six or five holes and I could have been 3- or 4-under.

'But I just stayed really patient and just tried to play golf and let it happen and that patience was rewarded that day. So that's the sort of mindset I need to try to get back into.

'I don't enter tournaments just to show up. I enter them to try to come and win.'

The good news for McIlroy, and the chasers, is Woodland has held the 54-hole lead six times in his PGA TOUR career and not yet been able to hang on.

Another player with some atonement in mind is Marc Leishman who sits in third place at 13-under, four back of Woodland.



Leishman - who won the CIMB Classic for a fourth PGA TOUR title in the fall - has positioned himself to atone for his recent trip to his homeland.

The Australian finished runner up with Cameron Smith at the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf in late November and then lost a final round battle against Smith at the Australian PGA Championship a week later.

The two near misses gave him confidence but also a sour taste in his mouth that he wants to flush out quickly.

'It was kind of mixed emotions. I was happy with the trip but finishing second twice there was some disappointment there as well,' Leishman said.

'Confident that I'm playing good but motivated to try and lift another trophy. It's obviously fun to do that and didn't get to do that in Australia.'