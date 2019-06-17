Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : Titleist unveils more new irons at the 2019 Travelers Championship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

CROMWELL, Connecticut -- Titleist announced that it's starting testing on the PGA TOUR with new T200 and T300 irons this week at the 2019 Travelers Championship after starting its TOUR seeding of new 620 MB, 620 CB and T100 irons at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach last week. At last week's U.S. Open, Cameron Smith (T100 Black 4-9 irons, U500 3-iron) and Charles Howell III (T100 4-8 irons, 620 CB 9-PW) each used new sets of irons.

While Titleist has not yet commented on the new T200 and T300 designs, the irons look to have more technology in their back cavities compared to the T100 irons unveiled last week. They also have a slightly larger overall profile and thicker top lines, thus suggesting the T200 and T300 irons are more of a game-improvement release.

It also appears that Titleist is widening the scope of T-series irons to a greater amount of golfers with the addition of the T200 and T300 irons, which likely means that the 'AP' naming system from previous years will be replaced, at least for this year's suspected iron release.

We now have in-hand photos of the 620 MB, 620 CB, T100, T200 and T300 irons. Enjoy the photos below, and we'll keep you updated as more information about the irons becomes available.

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pUtilities Down As Momentum Traders Sell Ahead Of Fed - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:01pCommunications Services Up on Facebook Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:59pTech Up as Huawei Nerves Subside -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pFinancials Down Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:56pConsumer Cos Flat on Mixed View of Growth -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pHealth Care up After Pfizer Deal -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:49pPGA TOUR : Titleist unveils more new irons at the 2019 Travelers Championship
PU
04:46pMexican court orders arrest of ex-Pemex boss pending graft trial
RE
04:37pIndustrials Down After Empire State Survey -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:32pMONEYGRAM : Announces Strategic Partnership with Ripple
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About