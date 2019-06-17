PGA Tour : Titleist unveils more new irons at the 2019 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Connecticut -- Titleist announced that it's starting testing on the PGA TOUR with new T200 and T300 irons this week at the 2019 Travelers Championship after starting its TOUR seeding of new 620 MB, 620 CB and T100 irons at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach last week . At last week's U.S. Open, Cameron Smith (T100 Black 4-9 irons, U500 3-iron) and Charles Howell III (T100 4-8 irons, 620 CB 9-PW) each used new sets of irons.

While Titleist has not yet commented on the new T200 and T300 designs, the irons look to have more technology in their back cavities compared to the T100 irons unveiled last week. They also have a slightly larger overall profile and thicker top lines, thus suggesting the T200 and T300 irons are more of a game-improvement release.

It also appears that Titleist is widening the scope of T-series irons to a greater amount of golfers with the addition of the T200 and T300 irons, which likely means that the 'AP' naming system from previous years will be replaced, at least for this year's suspected iron release.

We now have in-hand photos of the 620 MB, 620 CB, T100, T200 and T300 irons. Enjoy the photos below, and we'll keep you updated as more information about the irons becomes available.