Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland commits to WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

Woodland won his first major after beating Brooks Koepka by three shots at Pebble Beach. Woodland is No. 5 in the FedExCup standings and 12th in the world ranking.

The U.S. Open was Woodland's fourth PGA TOUR victory. He also has two runners-up this season and has finished in the top-10 in eight of 18 starts.

Five of the top seven players in the FedExCup are now committed to the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which will be played July 25-28 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Woodland shot a final-round 64 at TPC Southwind to finish T18 in the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic. It his best finish in four appearances in Memphis. His best finish in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is T17 last year at Firestone Golf Club in Akron, Ohio.

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 22:28:30 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39pARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 21-24)
PU
07:34pRisks to Wall Street's rally abound despite record high
RE
07:34pNCTO NATIONAL COUNCIL OF TEXTILE ORGANIZATIONS : President & CEO Kim Glas Testifies at U.S. Trade Representative's Hearing on Proposed 301 Tariff List
PU
07:32pJapan May core CPI rises 0.8 percent year-on-year
RE
07:24pApple, Keurig Dr Pepper, Dollar Tree, Fitbit press U.S. to drop China tariff plan
RE
07:23pApple, Keurig Dr Pepper, Dollar Tree, Fitbit press U.S. to drop China tariff plan
RE
07:20pBrexit clouds financial investment outlook in London - EY
RE
07:08pClean power to overtake fossil fuels in Britain in 2019
RE
06:34pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : A trip and a half to grow Queensland's chocolate industry
PU
06:29pPGA TOUR : U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland commits to WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4WIPRO : WIPRO : NYSE Corporate Governance Report 2019 (PDF)
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combinati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About