PGA Tour : U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland commits to WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Woodland won his first major after beating Brooks Koepka by three shots at Pebble Beach. Woodland is No. 5 in the FedExCup standings and 12th in the world ranking.

The U.S. Open was Woodland's fourth PGA TOUR victory. He also has two runners-up this season and has finished in the top-10 in eight of 18 starts.

Five of the top seven players in the FedExCup are now committed to the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which will be played July 25-28 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Woodland shot a final-round 64 at TPC Southwind to finish T18 in the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic. It his best finish in four appearances in Memphis. His best finish in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is T17 last year at Firestone Golf Club in Akron, Ohio.