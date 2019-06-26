PGA Tour : Woodland switches to a brand new blade 2-iron at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. - In his first PGA TOUR start as a U.S. Open champion, Gary Woodland is putting a brand new club in play at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

First, a bit of backstory on the set of Wilson Staff blade irons that Woodland used to win the 2019 U.S. Open . He started using Wilson prototype blade irons at the 2018 Hero World Challenge ; the irons were actually made with input from Brendan Steele. With those prototype blade irons still in his bag at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Woodland announced that he signed an equipment deal with Wilson . Wilson has since made Staff Model blade irons available to the public, and Woodland has used the irons for the entirety of 2019.

During U.S. Open week at Pebble Beach, Woodland started the event with a Wilson driving iron prototype. Midway through the tournament, however, Woodland switched it out for a 3-iron that matched his set of Wilson Staff blade irons . Woodland told PGATOUR.COM it was actually his coach Pete Cowen's decision to make the switch.

'I was struggling with [the driving iron at the U.S. Open],' Woodland said. 'The 3-iron fits with the other clubs in my bag. It was Pete Cowen's decision. He's the one that told me to do it so I did it. I just listened to him.'