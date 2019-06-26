Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PGA Tour : Woodland switches to a brand new blade 2-iron at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

DETROIT, Mich. - In his first PGA TOUR start as a U.S. Open champion, Gary Woodland is putting a brand new club in play at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

First, a bit of backstory on the set of Wilson Staff blade irons that Woodland used to win the 2019 U.S. Open. He started using Wilson prototype blade irons at the 2018 Hero World Challenge; the irons were actually made with input from Brendan Steele. With those prototype blade irons still in his bag at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Woodland announced that he signed an equipment deal with Wilson. Wilson has since made Staff Model blade irons available to the public, and Woodland has used the irons for the entirety of 2019.

During U.S. Open week at Pebble Beach, Woodland started the event with a Wilson driving iron prototype. Midway through the tournament, however, Woodland switched it out for a 3-iron that matched his set of Wilson Staff blade irons. Woodland told PGATOUR.COM it was actually his coach Pete Cowen's decision to make the switch.

'I was struggling with [the driving iron at the U.S. Open],' Woodland said. 'The 3-iron fits with the other clubs in my bag. It was Pete Cowen's decision. He's the one that told me to do it so I did it. I just listened to him.'

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 19:26:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pHuawei Technologies loses trade secrets theft case against U.S. chip designer
RE
03:27pPGA TOUR : Woodland switches to a brand new blade 2-iron at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
PU
03:24pDollar holds steady on reduced bets on steep U.S. rate cut
RE
03:22pOil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
RE
03:22pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Announces National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Accepting Grant Proposals
PU
03:21pDollar holds steady on reduced bets on steep U.S. rate cut
RE
03:20pGuardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Awarded Grant from The William H. Donner Foundation
SE
03:16pOil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
2Oil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron resumes some chip shipments to Huawei, boosting stock
5DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC : DUNKIN BRANDS : Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About