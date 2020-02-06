Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PGIM : Private Capital provides $13B in private debt to middle-market companies in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:31am EST

PGIM Private Capital provided $13 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 228 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2019. PGIM Private Capital, a leading source of private capital for public and private companies, is the private capital arm of PGIM Inc., the $1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005065/en/

Allen Weaver, Senior Managing Director and Head of PGIM Private Capital (Photo: Business Wire)

Allen Weaver, Senior Managing Director and Head of PGIM Private Capital (Photo: Business Wire)

“2019 was an important year of change and growth for us,” said Allen Weaver, senior managing director and head of PGIM Private Capital. “Our name change to PGIM Private Capital reinforces our connection to the global PGIM brand and underscores the investment products we offer institutions seeking exposure and attractive returns through private debt and mezzanine investments. This year we deployed capital across the risk spectrum, meeting the needs of nearly a hundred new clients and over a hundred existing clients across a range of industries.”

“Our mezzanine businesses successfully closed 15 mezzanine deals globally, of which 10 were sponsorless transactions,” said Jeffrey Dickson, managing director and head of PGIM Private Capital’s alternative investments. “We also originated 14 direct lending deals, totaling almost $600 million. This includes three companies in Europe and two in the energy market.”

Highlights include:

  • $10.5 billion of investment-grade investments; $1.8 billion of below-investment-grade investments; $465 million of mezzanine and private equity investments.
  • Over $3.5 billion invested in key sectors including: energy, global infrastructure, credit tenant lease, and equipment financing.
  • $4.6 billion invested in the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and Australasia.

“Our relationship focus and patient capital approach have made us a reliable financial partner,” said Weaver. “We believe these differentiators will enable us to continue growing in 2020 and beyond.”

About PGIM Private Capital

PGIM Private Capital has been a leading provider of private placements, mezzanine debt, and equity to companies for more than 75 years. Managing a portfolio of more than $94 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019, PGIM Private Capital offers senior debt, mezzanine financing, leveraged leases, project financing, credit tenant leases as well as asset financing to companies worldwide. The global regional office network has locations in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Frankfurt, Germany; London; Los Angeles; Mexico City1; Milan; Minneapolis; Newark, New Jersey; New York; Paris; San Francisco and Sydney.2

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world3 with more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. With offices in 16 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom.

1 Operates through PGIM Real Estate Mexico S.C.
2 Operates through PGIM (Australia) Pty Ltd.
3 Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list, May 27, 2019; based on Prudential Financial total worldwide institutional assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. Assets under management (AUM) are based on company estimates and are subject to change.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aAQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:51aPOWER REIT : Announces New Investment Focus - Acquires Three Greenhouse Properties for Cannabis Cultivation and Processing
AQ
07:50aAIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Nestle Health Science further invests in Aimmune Therapeutics
AQ
07:50aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Awards top suppliers with diamond supplier status
AQ
07:50aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Announces Outline of FY2019 First 9 Month Financial Results Ended December 31, 2020
AQ
07:50aKIRIN : Progress Report Regarding Kirin's Operations in Myanmar
AQ
07:50aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Changes Business Structure to Drive Growth Strategies
AQ
07:50aENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Securities for Debt Transaction and Grant of Options
AQ
07:50aBROOKFIELD PROPERTY REIT : Partners reports fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results
AQ
07:50aPELANGIO EXPLORATION : Announces it is not acquiring an interest in abansuaso property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
3OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
4DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group