PGIM : supports career development with CFA Institute Global Research Challenge sponsorship

The future of the investment management industry depends on the performance of one asset above all else—human capital. With an eye toward building the next generation of analysts, accountants and portfolio managers, PGIM Inc., the $1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), has entered into a multiyear sponsorship with the CFA Institute Research Challenge to provide mentorship, funding and online learning resources.

In the global Research Challenge, more than 6,000 young analysts and CFA Program candidates—college students or those starting their careers—face off in a yearlong competition to analyze and present their best investment case for a chosen stock.

“At PGIM, we know our most valuable assets go up and down our office elevators every day,” said David Hunt, CEO of PGIM. “We invest in top talent, which aligns perfectly with CFA Institute programs. The perspectives these young competitors will bring to investment management will be crucial to our industry’s future.”

Keshav Rajagopalan, vice president and institutional client director for PGIM’s Institutional Relationship Group, gave the keynote address at last year’s global finals.

“Each step of the way, participants in the challenge learn skills that will not only lead to exciting careers in financial services but will also teach them how to impact the world in much broader ways,” Rajagopalan said.

This year, due to the impacts of COVID-19, all competitions will take place virtually using web-based technologies. There will be regional competitions for participants in Seoul, Korea; Sweimeh, Jordan; and New York City, with the global finals on April 22.

PGIM has produced a virtual resource hub available to all participants and aspiring investment professionals, with short tutorials and presentations. You can visit the resource hub at pgim.com/CFAInstitute.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world* with more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. With offices in 16 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom.

*Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list, May 27, 2019; based on Prudential Financial total worldwide institutional assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. Assets under management (AUM) are based on company estimates and are subject to change.

