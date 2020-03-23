PGNiG Polish Oil & Gas : Current Report No. 11/2020

Current Report No. 11/2020

Warsaw, March 23rd 2020

Draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of PGNiG SA to be held on March 25th 2020

The Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG' or the 'Company') with reference to Current Reports No. 7/2020 of February 25th, 2020 and No. 9/2020 of March 17th, 2020, is publishing all draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PGNiG convened for March 25th 2020.