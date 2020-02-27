Log in
PGNiG Polish Oil & Gas : Current Report No. 8/2020

02/27/2020 | 12:46pm EST

Warsaw, February 27th 2020
Appointment of Mrs Magdalena Zegarska as Vice-President to the Management Board of PGNiG for the 6th joint term of office
The Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG', the 'Company') hereby announces that the Company's Supervisory Board at its meeting held on February 27th, 2020 decided to dismiss due to end of 5th joint term and to appoint Mrs Magdalena Zegarska for the position of Vice-President of Management Board chosen by PGNiG's employees, with the effect from February 27th, 2020, for the 6th joint term of the Company's Management Board. The joint term of office of the Management Board of the Company shall last 3 years and ends on Januray 10th, 2023.
Mrs Magdalena Zegarska
Magdalena Zegarska graduated from the University of Environmental Sciences in Radom. She completed an MBA oil and gas course and holds a certificate of completion of studies in Management of Large Enterprises from the School of Management and Marketing of the Business Initiatives Association in Warsaw. She completed numerous training programmes and courses in psychology of team management, as well as a course for supervisory board members, completed with a passed exam before the State Treasury Commission. From 2011 to 2014, she served as Secretary of the Employee Council of the second term of office, and from 2010 to 2014 as Secretary of the Coordination Committee of the NSZZ Solidarność trade union at PGNiG.
In 2014−2017, she served as a Member of the PGNiG Supervisory Board, as the Board's Secretary and as Deputy Chair of the Audit Committee. She joined PGNiG in 1998 as an employee of Mazowiecka Spółka Gazownictwa and then worked at the Mazovian Trading Division. From 2013, she held various positions at the Retail Trading Department, Infrastructure Department and Asset and Administration Department of the PGNiG Head Office. At the Asset and Administration Department she was Deputy Director. Since January 2016, she has been the Representative of the PGNiG Management Board for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) Management. From April 2016 to March 2017, she served as Deputy Director of the QHSE Department, delegated to direct the work of the Department. She has received honorary awards for outstanding service to the Oil Mining and Gas Sector and the Mazovian Trading Division. She is a Grade III Mining Director. From March 6th 2017, she served as Vice-President of PGNiG Management Board.
Mrs Magdalena Zegarska holds a function of the Member of the Board of Directors at PGNiG Upstream Norway AS.
Mrs Magdalena Zegarska has represented that she is not engaged in any activities competing with PGNiG's business, she is not partners in any competing civil-law partnership or another type of partnership, or members of the governing bodies of any company competing with PGNiG, and is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained under the National Court Register Act.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:45:04 UTC
