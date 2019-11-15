Log in
PGNiG Polish Oil & Gas : Declaration of will to terminate Yamal Contract effective December 31, 2022

11/15/2019 | 06:40am EST

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA announces that on November 15th 2019, having obtained the required corporate approvals, it notified PAO Gazprom and OOO Gazprom Export of its intent to terminate the contract for purchase and sale of natural gas to the Republic of Poland, concluded on September 25th 1996 (the Yamal Contract), with effect from December 31st 2022.

In accordance with the provisions of the Yamal Contract, three years prior to its original termination date, i.e. by December 31st, 2019, the parties are required to submit a declaration whether or not they intend to continue their contractual relationship beyond 2022.

'In line with the Republic of Poland's aspiration to achieve security of energy supplies and seeking to deliver the PGNiG Group's current strategy, over the past four years we have taken a number of important steps to diversify the sources of natural gas supply to Poland. We have concluded long-term LNG supply contracts and have been acquiring natural gas deposits on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, which, combined with the activities of the transmission system operator to expand the gas pipeline system, makes it possible for us to terminate the Yamal Contract on the originally set date,' said Piotr Woźniak, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 11:39:07 UTC
