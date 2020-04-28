Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PGNiG Polish Oil & Gas : More US natural gas delivered to Poland. PGNiG and Cheniere continue cooperation in LNG supplies. Third cargo under long-term contract delivered on vessel “GasLog Warsaw”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has received another supply of U.S. liquefied natural gas from Cheniere, continuing the cooperation between the two companies to provide secure supplies of natural gas to Poland. Under the 2018 contract between both companies, starting from 2023 the annual LNG volume to be delivered by the US producer will increase to 1.95 bcm after regasification.

On April 28th, 2020 the LNG carrier with the symbolic name 'GasLog Warsaw' anchored at the President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal in Świnoujście, delivering approx. 70 thousand tons of LNG, which after regasification equals about 95 mcm of natural gas. This is the third supply from Cheniere under a long-term contract with PGNiG, and the second delivered this year under the contract. The cargo arrived from the Sabine Pass export terminal on the Gulf of Mexico.

'Despite the current turmoil in the world related to the coronavirus pandemic, LNG supplies flow to Poland as planned and without any disruptions. In this respect, we can count on the reliability and timeliness of our contractors,'commented Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the PGNiG Management Board.'LNG import is one of the pillars of our country's energy security, which we base on solid foundations of cooperation with our American partners among others. In the case of LNG from Cheniere, the supply volume will increase significantly from 2023, reaching about 1.95 bcm of natural gas annually,'added the PGNiG President.

'Cheniere is pleased to continue to reliably deliver LNG to our customer PGNiG,'said Anatol Feygin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cheniere.'We are committed to the goal of providing a secure source of U.S. natural gas for Poland, now and in the future.'

PGNiG and Cheniere Energy have been working together for several years. In June 2017, the first load of American liquefied gas in history arrived in Poland - a spot supply from Cheniere. At the end of 2018, both companies concluded a long-term LNG supply agreement, and the first cargo under this contract arrived in July 2019. In the meantime, PGNiG received a few spot supplies of LNG produced by Cheniere. The current delivery is the third under a long-term contract between PGNiG and Cheniere signed in 2018. The previous one arrived on April 1, 2020. According to the agreement, the volume of supplies covers a total of around 0.7 bcm in the entire period of 2019-2022, and throughout the period of 2023-2042 it will cover a total of approx. 39 bcm of natural gas after regasification, i.e. approx. 1.95 bcm after regasification annually.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aFORTINET : CISOs on CISOs – Leveraging Secure SD-WAN to Meet Today's Security and Network Requirements
PU
10:53aPPL : Kentucky's tree canopy is getting a growth spurt
PU
10:53aORGENESIS : S-3/a
PU
10:53aKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces the details of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
AQ
10:53aCOVID-19 : UniCredit donates 500,000 euros to the Veneto region
AQ
10:53aGEORGIA POWER : Launches Learning Power Mobile App
PR
10:52aPOINTCLICKCARE : Announces Infection Prevention and Control Solution to Aid in the Battle Against COVID-19
BU
10:51aMERKLE : 's Q1 2020 Digital Marketing Report Reveals Initial COVID-19 Impacts on Search, Social, and Display Ad Spend Across Major Platforms
BU
10:50aSouth Africa mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen
RE
10:50aWOLTERS KLUWER : Launches Virtual Conferences to Support Medical Societies Amid COVID-19 Meeting Cancellations
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : 1Q 2020 Earnings Release
5BP PLC : BP : First quarter 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group