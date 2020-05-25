Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PGNiG Polish Oil & Gas : books more regasification capacity at Świnoujście terminal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 07:58am EDT

Starting from 2024, Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) will be able to import annually 8.3 bcm of natural gas after regasification via the President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal in Świnoujście following completion of a booking procedure for the regasification capacity that will be available to importers once the terminal has been extended.

'The President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal is one of the pillars of Poland's natural gas security, and its extension is a step towards strengthening the country's energy independence. PGNiG's rising prominence on the LNG market demonstrates the fast growth of companies supervised by the Ministry of State Assets,' said Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets.

'We are satisfied with the regasification capacity we have been allocated.It will enable us to effectively implement PGNiG's plans to diversify gas imports and expand its trading activities on the gas market in Central and Eastern Europe,'' said Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the PGNiGManagement Board.

Polskie LNG, the operator of the terminal, announced that in an open season procedure PGNiG has been allocated an annual LNG regasification capacity of 6.2 bcm in 2022-2023 and 8.3 bcm from 2024 onwards. The capacity allocation process is related to a terminal extension project that will increase its regasification capacity. The new regasification capacity has been booked by the Company for 17 years. The two companies have yet to sign relevant agreements.

At present, PGNiG has 5 bcm of regasification capacity booked at the terminal, but its needs are constantly growing. PGNiG receives a growing number of spot cargoes, also increasing gas volumes imported from the US under long-term contracts. To note, PGNiG will receive some 1.95 bcm of LNG after regasification annually in Świnoujście under a contract with a US company Cheniere starting from 2023.

LNG is already an important component of PGNiG's gas import portfolio. Last year, the Company brought 3.43 bcm of liquefied natural gas into Poland (after regasification), over one-fourth more than a year earlier. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, the volume of LNG delivered to PGNiG was 0.98 bcm (after regasification), up 34% year on year. The Company buys liquefied gas from Qatar, the United States and Norway, seeking to diversify its supply sources, which is crucial to ensure the security of gas supply for customers in Poland. Last year, LNG accounted for 23% of PGNIG's total gas imports, compared with just 8.4% in 2016. The share of imports from countries east of Poland fell from 89% in 2016 to 60% in 2019.

Thanks to PGNiG's intensive efforts to diversify its gas imports, with liquefied gas playing a major role in the process, the capacity utilisation at the Świnoujście terminal reached 67% in 2019.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 11:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aHOCHTIEF : wins EUR 500 million contract for new A40 Rhine Bridge
PU
08:48aHOCHTIEF : Flatiron Officially Awarded $135 million Contract for State Route 210 Rehabilitation and Lane Replacements Project in Los Angeles
PU
08:48aHOCHTIEF : AGM – Nominal net loss of EUR 206 million due to BICC one-off effect // Operational net profit up 28% to EUR 669 million // Strong liquidity and order book
PU
08:46aSIRE BIOSCIENCE : Announces the Opening of its New Headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario
AQ
08:45aGREATER THAN : launches cloud-based loyalty program for auto insurance customers
AQ
08:43aCOVESTRO : decides on solidarity measures
PU
08:43aKNORR BREMSE : Heinz Hermann Thiele, Thomas Enders and Theodor Weimer proposed as new members of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG
PU
08:43aINNOVATION LEADERSHIP THROUGH RAW MATERIAL RESEARCH : Knorr-Bremse and John von Neumann University complete joint R&D project
PU
08:43aSUPER-FAST MOBILITY FOR RUSSIA : Knorr-Bremse to supply equipment for new Sapsan high-speed trains
PU
08:41aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 May to 22 May 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa, German government agree on $9.8 billion rescue package - sources
5ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL) : ENZYMATICA PUBL : and STADA extend agreement for Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group