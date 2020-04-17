Log in
PGNiG Polish Oil & Gas : with Energy Management System certification

04/17/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has secured a certificate confirming its Energy Management System (EMS) has been implemented in compliance with the PN-EN ISO 50001:2012 standard. Effectively applied, the Energy Management System will contribute to enhancing energy performance by lowering energy costs and reducing the environmental footprint.

'Obtaining ISO certification for the Energy Management System was not just a statutory obligation. Smart energy management along the entire hydrocarbon production process is essential from the perspective of the Company's finances as well as the natural resources that we use. We have obtained assurance that our energy management process is a controlled one,' said Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the PGNIG Management Board. 'The certificate also recognises the work of our head office and local branch employees who developed and implemented the Energy Management System across the organisation,' Mr Kwieciński added.

During the certification audits the effectiveness of the Energy Management System implemented by the Company was checked against the PN-EN ISO 50001 standard requirements. Staff of the PGNIG S.A. Head Office and Company Branches in Zielona Góra, Sanok and Odolanów had the opportunity to demonstrate the practical application and operation of the documented EMS procedures in the energy planning process, they conducted energy reviews, and defined energy performance indicators, objectives and tasks. These efforts helped to evaluate progress of the system implementation.

Having obtained ISO certification for its Energy Management System, PGNIG S.A. is now exempt from the requirement to perform energy audits every four years. Also, projects implemented in order to maintain the EMS will contribute to improving energy efficiency, which is another element of PGNiG S.A.'s efforts to ensure compliance with its statutory obligations as a natural gas and electricity supplier.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 14:17:01 UTC
