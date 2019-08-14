PGS Software : How to Measure Cloud Maturity

Relatively few IT companies out there have written on the topic of Cloud Maturity. The ones that have fail to provide real-life examples and tend to use heavy-toned industry jargon. This article, on the other hand, strives to give you all the depth and data you need - without all the fuss. You'll see what we mean in just a second.

Below, we present our original in-house Cloud Excellence Maturity Level evaluation created by our Chief Solutions Architect - Lukasz Panusz.

Read on to find out which maturity category your organisation fits into and how you can use this knowledge to better leverage Cloud capabilities now and in the future.

What Is Cloud Excellence?

When companies embark on their Cloud adoption path, Cloud Excellence is the objective at the end of the road. Cloud Excellence is a state where businesses have completely aligned their technology solutions with their business needs - they are using the Cloud to cut costs, gain new opportunities, and revolutionise their work processes.

Many organisations even go on to install their own Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE) within their business. Of those that do, Amazon Web Services reports that the biggest benefits are eliminating security risks (56%), saving costs (50%), and enabling the company to adopt an agile, innovative approach (44%).*

This isn't an overnight process, however. There are many steps along the way, each with their own benefits. Knowing where you currently are is vital, which is why we've put a lot of effort into identifying the key Maturity Levels. By assessing where you place along the journey to Cloud Excellence, it's easier to effectively plan your next steps, and gain those crucial business advantages.

Are you a…

Once you read the descriptions, you should be able to easily place yourself along the Cloud Excellence journey, allowing you to:

Better understand your company's specific business challenges & opportunities,

Gain valuable insight into your organisation's Cloud maturity level,

Find out whether you're heading in the right direction.

Cloud Excellence Maturity Levels

An organisation can, of course, be characterised by Cloud Excellence in varying degrees, so let's explore the different Cloud Maturity levels to help you figure out where your company places along the journey to Cloud Excellence.

Cloud Newbie

You're traditional in your software development approach, (perhaps even a little Cloud-cautious), and you've just started to take your first steps on the Cloud journey. Congrats! It's not easy but it's well worth it, as you've probably already discovered. You're in the position where software has low failure tolerance on downstream components like network, storage, and compute. And, now you know that the next step is to adjust your business to Cloud-native principles.

As a Cloud Newbie, you likely know how to:

Deploy applications in the Cloud

Create basic Cloud infrastructure

Develop microservices

Cloud Adopter

You heard the news round town that the Cloud is the new 'it' approach. You decided to adopt it because you didn't want to be kept out of the loop. But, what now? You realise that there are many more Cloud possibilities to be discovered but you're not sure how to unlock them.

Fortunately, the good news is that the hard part's over - you've already adopted Cloud hosting. Your application started to use some of the most important Managed Services and your software implements concepts to cope with downstream failures. You are now in a position where you can run applications on either Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) in the Cloud or on-premise.

As a Cloud Adopter, you've tried your hand at:

Cloud Managed Services

Microservices architecture

Basic infrastructure automation

Scaling concepts

Cloud Experimenter

You know what's happening within the Digital Transformation landscape and you have a curious mind. That's why you've started experimenting with the Cloud. You're ready to take things to the next level but could use a hands-on workshop to help you get your ducks in a row.

You've only just embarked on your Cloud journey but, nonetheless, you have a keen eye and have already started to notice its enormous potential. Parts of your production workloads run in the Cloud and you have a couple of new Proof of Concept (PoC) projects in the pipeline.

As a fearless Cloud Experimenter, you know how to:

Minimise the cost of used resources

Optimise Cloud applications to make them Cloud-ready

Migrate production workloads to the Cloud

Build new products faster using Managed Services

Automate parts of your delivery process

Cloud Fluent

You're a Cloud natural. You can manoeuvre your way around the Cloud landscape as if it were your childhood hometown. You're just a step away from becoming 100% Cloud-native.

You've learned how helpful the Cloud can be. You've mastered the basic benefits of the Cloud, such as scaling on demand, Cloud-native concepts, rapid development, and Managed Services. Your organisation knows how to utilise Platform as a Service (PaaS) components from the Cloud.

Being Cloud Fluent, you've discovered the advantages of:

Automated Cloud environments

Cost optimisation (from an operational & management perspective)

Developing software in a Cloud-native way

Adopting continuous processes (such as Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery)

Cloud-Native

You live and breathe the Cloud. You've earned your black belt in Cloud best practices, and you're more than ready to take the IT world by storm. You're as Cloud-native as a bird, soaring high in the sky of Cloud Services. Up, up & away!

You utilise the Cloud to its full potential - which is no easy feat. Your company's software delivery process is fully optimised, Cloud-aware, and incorporates DevOps practices.

Being a Mature Cloud-Native Organisation, you run a truly Cloud-breathing enterprise, meaning that you've fully mastered the following:

Software is delivered continuously using DevOps practices,

Your development teams build and deploy to the Cloud according to the 'You build it, you run it' philosophy,

Applications are optimised for Cloud resourcing,

Each new service is built using the Cloud-first/Cloud-native approach,

You have fully adopted a microservices architecture,

You are not afraid of failing fast and experimentation,

Were you able to find your place along the Cloud Journey? Did you find that your organisation fits perfectly into one of the Cloud Maturity levels, or perhaps you're placed somewhere in between?

Knowing where you are highlights the great achievements you've already succeeded at, as well as the benefits that you've already gained as a result. Yet, it also shows you how much more the Cloud has to offer - or perhaps it shows just how close you are to reaching full Cloud Excellence.

