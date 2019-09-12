PGT Trucking, Inc., Announces Organizational Changes to Align with Company Growth Plan

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., www.pgttrucking.com, a leader in the transportation industry, announced changes to executive leadership that reinforce the current and future strength of the company. Effective immediately, the team will consist of the following individuals, all of whom will report to Gregg Troian, President, with continued guidance from Pat Gallagher, CEO.

Barret Rea has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with responsibilities for Accounting and Finance including Settlements, Billing and Collections, Administration including IT, Safety, Training and Compliance, Risk and the oversight of PGT Services. Rea is a graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. He has been a member of PGT's Board of Directors since 2016. Prior to joining PGT in 2018 as the Vice President of Strategic Planning, Rea was a Managing Director in Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch based in Chicago. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2006 and spent 12 years advising industrial companies on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

Marsilio is a graduate of Bucknell University and holds a degree in Business Management. He joined PGT's Business Development Department in 2010, focusing on the oil and gas industry. In 2013, Marsilio was promoted to Vice President and General Manager of Southern Pines Trucking, a PGT-affiliated company specializing in the ground transportation of hazardous materials, including gas and liquids. In 2016, Marsilio was appointed Vice President, Commercial, overseeing the Business Development and Load Center Departments to maximize business opportunities for PGT.

"The long-term existence, development and growth of our company depends on our ability to maintain solid leadership," said Gregg Troian, President. "We are fortunate to have a diverse selection of executive talent, and these appointments will ensure PGT's future success."

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com.

