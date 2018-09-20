PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE : eNephro reimbursement & new Hospital partnership

Villers-lès-Nancy, 18 September 2018 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

eNephro telemonitoring

eligibility for reimbursement by French national health insurance and partnership with Nancy Regional and University Hospital (CHRU)

PHARMAGEST Group (Euronext Paris - B - FR0012882389) announces that eNephro, its home telemonitoring solution for chronic kidney disease patients developed since 2013, has qualified for the French ETAPES programme (experimental telemedicine solutions for improving health care pathways) and will be eligible for reimbursement French health insurance for the monitoring modules for patients in certain dialysis units (UAD / autonomous dialysis units), (UDM - medical supervised dialysis) and for post-transplantation monitoring. The Group also announced a partnership with the Nancy Regional and University Hospital (CHRU) focusing on this innovative technological solution.

eNephro becomes the first solution for patients with chronic renal failure at different stages of their illness covered by the French health insurance system for monitoring dialysis in autonomous and medically supervised dialysis units and for post-transplantation monitoring.

As the culmination of a study initiated in 2013 in connection with a call for proposals for the "e-Health 2 Project" spearheaded by Diatelic, the Pharmagest Group e-Health subsidiary, it covered the Regional and University Hospitals (CHRU) of Nancy, Bordeaux and Lille and the not-for-profits for the treatment of persons with renal failure or kidney machine patients, ALTIR ( Association Lorraine Traitement Insuffisance Rénale ) and AURAD Aquitaine ( Association pour l'Utilisation du Rein Artificiel à Domicile en Aquitaine ).

With an active list of more than 1,200 transplant patients, the nephrology department of the hospital in Nancy has adopted remote monitoring for its patients using the eNephro solution developed by Pharmagest Group.

A development which strengthens the growth strategy based on innovation Pharmagest Group has been developing for more than 10 years.

The Group has in this way demonstrated the efficacy of its telemedicine solution when applied to a chronic illness such as renal failure in comparison to the traditional method of care.

eNephro: an innovative solution proposing a new organisational model

The originality and innovation of the eNephro solution is based on its optimised organisational model integrating all parties participating in the care pathway (general practitioner, nephrologists and dialysis teams, pharmacists, transplant physicians, nursing aides) within a comprehensive patient-centred programme.

The implementation of new organisational practices based on innovative information and communication technologies, and the sharing of patient medical data (personal medical records, secure messaging) represent an enormous opportunity to provide patients with chronic illnesses a collaborative-based and quality approach to care.

eNephro: a comprehensive platform reimbursed by the French health insurance system for monitoring transplant and dialysis patients.

The development of telemedicine is currently a major political priority as highlighted by article 54 of the 2018 French Social Security Financing Act.

The objective of the ETAPES programme (experimental telemedicine solutions for improving health care pathways) spearheaded by the French Directorate-General for Healthcare Services (Direction Générale de l'Offre de Soins or DGOS) is to promote the development of telemedicine and its financing. The telemonitoring component of this programme covers monitoring of five chronic illnesses (heart , kidney and respiratory failure, diabetes and cardiac arrhythmia).

The eNephro solution, developed by Diatelic (a Pharmagest subsidiary), has been DGOS approved since May 2018 as a solution for chronic kidney failure, with CE marking.

eNephro is also the only solution to date proposing a platform providing support for all replacement therapies.

Within the framework of the financial support provided to eNephro by the ETAPES programme , only post-transplant and dialysis patients in basic care dialysis units are eligible for reimbursement. The number of patients with chronic renal failure who will be able to benefit from telemonitoring, covered within the framework of the ETAPES programme, represents approximately 38,000 transplant patients and 20,000 dialysis patients.

With medical telemonitoring remaining within the ETAPES experimental framework for a four-year period, Pharmagest Group is working to integrate more parameters within the scope of health insurance reimbursement.

Partnership with the Nancy Regional and University Hospital (CHRU)

With an active list of more than 1,200 transplant patients, the nephrology department the hospital in Nancy, under the responsibility of Prof. Luc Frimat, has undertaken to adopt remote monitoring for patients at home in order to secure and optimise their care. The ETAPES programme offers patients monitored continuity within the framework of the e-nephro study and a new service for those (meeting the criteria) who so wish. The medical monitoring will be performed by healthcare professionals of the Nancy Regional and University Hospital in coordination with the remotely monitored patients and their designated general practitioners.

As a participant in telemedicine projects for several years in different sectors (telestroke services, remote neuro-radiological exams, remote medical coordination, teleconsulting for geriatrics, anaesthetics, dermatologists.), the Nancy hospital centre is involved in the home monitoring of patients through remote monitoring mechanisms and notably the eNephro solution developed by the Pharmagest Group for kidney failure.

Disease Management and e-Health: promising prospects for the Pharmagest Group

In response to changing social, demographic and epidemiological trends, disease management should experience significant development in the coming years throughout Europe, especially given his potential for improving the monitoring of persons with chronic diseases and addressing the needs for the rationalisation and standardisation of healthcare within a restricted financial framework.

Like eNephro, a valuable tool for optimising the Disease Management Programme, the different innovative solutions developed by Pharmagest Group and the experiments conducted are destined to demonstrate the medical and economic relevance of these telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions (such as expert systems to predict the evolution of chronic illnesses or monitoring medication compliance and securing the medication pathway).

About Pharmagest Group - Pharmagest Group is the French pharmacy information technology leader, with a market share of more than 42% and more than 1,000 employees. The Group's strategy is based on a core business of improving healthcare through information technology innovation and developing two priority areas: 1/ Services and technologies for patients and healthcare professionals, with a focus on assisting pharmacies in patient medication compliance; and 2/ technologies for improving the efficacy of healthcare systems.

This strategy is executed through specialised business lines developed by Pharmagest Group: pharmacy IT solutions, e-Health solutions, solutions for healthcare professionals, solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, connected health devices and apps, and a sales financing marketplace....

These businesses are grouped within four divisions: Pharmacy - Europe Solutions; Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions; e-Health Solutions and Fintech.

