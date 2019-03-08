Log in
PHASE-XS – The Easy-To-Access Tool for Growing Biopharma

03/08/2019 | 11:31am EST

Coherent Market Insights, a market intelligence and consulting company, has developed PHASE-XS, a sophisticated, easy to access database for companies interested in regulatory marketing approval, commercialization, and future improvements in biologics and biosimilars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005330/en/

Phase XS - Biosimilar and Biologics Pipeline Databases

Phase XS - Biosimilar and Biologics Pipeline Databases

Benefits of PHASE-XS:

  • Identify the potential competitors in the future
  • Identify target products for biosimilars through patent expiry of biologics
  • Identify if there are any studies for the extension of indications of already approved products
  • Identify the white spaces
  • Identify the products with significant revenue opportunity
  • Identify an ideal trail design with a competitive edge
  • Actionable market forecast
  • Identify the addressable patient pool

Get in touch with us to know more about the amazing PHASE-XS,
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/#getintouch
I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Biologics are used to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure a variety of diseases such as chronic kidney disease, cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. These products that are manufactured in, extracted from, or semisynthesized from biological sources have revolutionized the treatment of several serious and chronic illnesses by replacing conventional small-molecule drugs. Humira, Rituxan (rituximab), Enbrel, and Herceptin are some of the most sold biologics in the U.S. Certain cancers, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis have the greatest numbers of dedicated biologic treatments.

In 2010, the U.S government approved the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) for developing an abbreviated approval pathway for biosimilars. Moreover, the FDA has issued several draft and final guidance documents to aid biosimilar sponsors to generate data to support biosimilar applications. In March 2015, the FDA approved the first biosimilar product for marketing in the U.S.

Several biologics are produced with the help of recombinant DNA technology. The efficiency and safety of biopharmaceutical products, along with their ability to address previously untreatable conditions and rare diseases enables pharma companies to command high prices for innovative drugs. Moreover, successful clinical pipeline would offer an unprecedented number of new molecule launches. This is expected to increase share of biopharma products in new approvals from the FDA in the future.

Various market players are focused on handling integrated development of large molecule candidates such as recombinant proteins, protein-based vaccines, and antibodies from an identified candidate. Moreover, increasing growth of biopharmaceuticals can be attributed to their several advantages over small-molecule therapies such as minimal safety/toxicity issues, well-defined mechanisms of action, and high target specificity.

Biologics and the accompanying innovations in biologic delivery systems are progressing with a significant pace. Several manufactures are focused on developing biosimilars as an alternative to drugs that are going off-patent. Moreover, the need to develop biologics for diseases that do not respond well to certain other medications has led to lucrative opportunity for biopharmaceutical companies.

The database can be accessed through subscription service and is available in the excel format for the clients to decipher the data easily. So, if you are interested in knowing your competitor research design, biosimilar opportunity, and product competition in near future, click on the blow link for more details on PHASE-XS.

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.


© Business Wire 2019
