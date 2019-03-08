PHASE-XS – The Easy-To-Access Tool for Growing Biopharma

Coherent Market Insights, a market intelligence and consulting company,
has developed PHASE-XS, a sophisticated, easy to access database for
companies interested in regulatory marketing approval,
commercialization, and future improvements in biologics and biosimilars.
Phase XS - Biosimilar and Biologics Pipeline Databases
Benefits of PHASE-XS:
-
Identify the potential competitors in the future
-
Identify target products for biosimilars through patent expiry of
biologics
-
Identify if there are any studies for the extension of indications of
already approved products
-
Identify the white spaces
-
Identify the products with significant revenue opportunity
-
Identify an ideal trail design with a competitive edge
-
Actionable market forecast
-
Identify the addressable patient pool
Biologics are used to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure a variety of
diseases such as chronic kidney disease, cancer, infectious diseases,
and autoimmune disorders. These products that are manufactured in,
extracted from, or semisynthesized from biological sources have
revolutionized the treatment of several serious and chronic illnesses by
replacing conventional small-molecule drugs. Humira, Rituxan
(rituximab), Enbrel, and Herceptin are some of the most sold biologics
in the U.S. Certain cancers, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis have the
greatest numbers of dedicated biologic treatments.
In 2010, the U.S government approved the Biologics Price Competition and
Innovation Act (BPCIA) for developing an abbreviated approval pathway
for biosimilars. Moreover, the FDA has issued several draft and final
guidance documents to aid biosimilar sponsors to generate data to
support biosimilar applications. In March 2015, the FDA approved the
first biosimilar product for marketing in the U.S.
Several biologics are produced with the help of recombinant DNA
technology. The efficiency and safety of biopharmaceutical products,
along with their ability to address previously untreatable conditions
and rare diseases enables pharma companies to command high prices for
innovative drugs. Moreover, successful clinical pipeline would offer an
unprecedented number of new molecule launches. This is expected to
increase share of biopharma products in new approvals from the FDA in
the future.
Various market players are focused on handling integrated development of
large molecule candidates such as recombinant proteins, protein-based
vaccines, and antibodies from an identified candidate. Moreover,
increasing growth of biopharmaceuticals can be attributed to their
several advantages over small-molecule therapies such as minimal
safety/toxicity issues, well-defined mechanisms of action, and high
target specificity.
Biologics and the accompanying innovations in biologic delivery systems
are progressing with a significant pace. Several manufactures are
focused on developing biosimilars as an alternative to drugs that are
going off-patent. Moreover, the need to develop biologics for diseases
that do not respond well to certain other medications has led to
lucrative opportunity for biopharmaceutical companies.
