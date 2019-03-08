PHASE-XS – The Easy-To-Access Tool for Growing Biopharma

Coherent Market Insights, a market intelligence and consulting company, has developed PHASE-XS, a sophisticated, easy to access database for companies interested in regulatory marketing approval, commercialization, and future improvements in biologics and biosimilars.

Phase XS - Biosimilar and Biologics Pipeline Databases

Benefits of PHASE-XS:

Identify the potential competitors in the future

Identify target products for biosimilars through patent expiry of biologics

Identify if there are any studies for the extension of indications of already approved products

Identify the white spaces

Identify the products with significant revenue opportunity

Identify an ideal trail design with a competitive edge

Actionable market forecast

Identify the addressable patient pool

Biologics are used to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure a variety of diseases such as chronic kidney disease, cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. These products that are manufactured in, extracted from, or semisynthesized from biological sources have revolutionized the treatment of several serious and chronic illnesses by replacing conventional small-molecule drugs. Humira, Rituxan (rituximab), Enbrel, and Herceptin are some of the most sold biologics in the U.S. Certain cancers, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis have the greatest numbers of dedicated biologic treatments.

In 2010, the U.S government approved the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) for developing an abbreviated approval pathway for biosimilars. Moreover, the FDA has issued several draft and final guidance documents to aid biosimilar sponsors to generate data to support biosimilar applications. In March 2015, the FDA approved the first biosimilar product for marketing in the U.S.

Several biologics are produced with the help of recombinant DNA technology. The efficiency and safety of biopharmaceutical products, along with their ability to address previously untreatable conditions and rare diseases enables pharma companies to command high prices for innovative drugs. Moreover, successful clinical pipeline would offer an unprecedented number of new molecule launches. This is expected to increase share of biopharma products in new approvals from the FDA in the future.

Various market players are focused on handling integrated development of large molecule candidates such as recombinant proteins, protein-based vaccines, and antibodies from an identified candidate. Moreover, increasing growth of biopharmaceuticals can be attributed to their several advantages over small-molecule therapies such as minimal safety/toxicity issues, well-defined mechanisms of action, and high target specificity.

Biologics and the accompanying innovations in biologic delivery systems are progressing with a significant pace. Several manufactures are focused on developing biosimilars as an alternative to drugs that are going off-patent. Moreover, the need to develop biologics for diseases that do not respond well to certain other medications has led to lucrative opportunity for biopharmaceutical companies.

