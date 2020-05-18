PHFA invites applicants for 2021 Housing Policy Fellowship

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of funding critical research and promoting leadership development, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announced the opening for applications for its 2021 Housing Policy Fellowship.

This fellowship will fund a maximum of 12 months of research on a pressing housing or community development topic. With a monthly stipend of $1,000, the maximum funding available will be $12,000. The financial support can be for a variety of activities supporting the approved research, including interviews with experts, securing resources and study materials, travel for attending relevant conferences and more.

This fellowship is intended to benefit the housing field by underwriting research on subjects that currently present housing or community development challenges. A secondary benefit of the fellowship is its investment in an individual to promote their growth as a housing leader. The fellowship will produce documented findings that will be publicly available for everyone's benefit.

"We're pleased to be able to offer our Housing Policy Fellowship again for 2021," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "We look forward to continuing to help our fellows gain experience to become strong, future housing leaders. PHFA and the housing community benefit, of course, from the research findings our fellows produce on topics of immediate and practical benefit."

The fellowship application is available on the agency's homepage at www.PHFA.org; look under News > PHFA News Center > Housing Policy News. All legal residents of the state over the age of 18 are eligible to apply, excluding PHFA staff and board members. All applications will be reviewed by PHFA staff according to the fellowship criteria, which are outlined on the website.

The fellowship application deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Questions about the fellowship may be directed to Bryce Maretzki at PHFA at 717.780.1867 or bmaretzki@phfa.org.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated nearly $14.6 billion of funding for more than 178,325 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 136,215 rental units, distributed more than $109.2 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,300 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

