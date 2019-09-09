Log in
PHFA issues RFP for local groups to request funding for housing initiatives

09/09/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today is issuing a Request for Proposals soliciting applications from organizations for projects to improve the availability and affordability of housing across the commonwealth. Funding for this RFP is being provided through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund. The total PHARE funding available this year exceeds $54 million.

PHFA logo

PHARE receives its funding from a number of sources. These include the impact fee levied on natural gas drilling companies, a portion of the Realty Transfer Tax, and money from the National Housing Trust Fund. Funding is available for housing initiatives in all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. PHFA is charged with administering the allocation of PHARE dollars.

"Now in its seventh year, it's been gratifying to see the many ways this funding has been put to work expanding affordable housing options across the state," said Brian A. Hudson Sr., PHFA executive director and CEO. "We're grateful to Governor Wolf and the General Assembly for their continued support of the PHARE program that lets us address local housing needs."

PHARE applications can be completed entirely online, eliminating the need for paper submissions and simplifying the process for applicants. The RFP is located on PHFA's website at www.phfa.org, and the application is accessible at https://phare.phfa.org/. Applications are due to PHFA no later than 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

PHFA is planning two informational webinars for groups interested in applying for PHARE funds. Both webinars will cover the same information. Webinar dates and times are:

Sept. 2510 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 2 – 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.    

Interested groups are encouraged to watch the PHARE webpage for links to be posted for webinar registration. The PHARE webpage is available on the PHFA website at www.phfa.org; click on the PHARE link at the bottom of the page under "Resources." Questions also may be directed to Bryce Maretzki at PHFA via email at bmaretzki@phfa.org or by phone at 717.780.1867.

The PHARE fund has been allocating money for local housing initiatives since 2012. These funds have resulted in significant benefits that include:

  • 6,137 individuals and families have received rental or utility assistance
  • 1,972 homes have been rehabilitated and preserved for continued use
  • 1,848 new rental units have been created
  • 147 new single-family homes have been constructed
  • 377 future home sites have been prepared through site acquisition and demolition
  • 182 homeowners are receiving purchase assistance
  • PHARE funds have been used to leverage an additional $564 million investment in housing in Pennsylvania

About PHFA
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $14.3 billion of funding for more than 176,600 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 136,215 rental units, distributed more than $109.2 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of nearly 50,000 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media contact:
Scott Elliott
selliott@phfa.org
717-649-6522 (cell)

 

