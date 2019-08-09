PHI, Inc. : Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

PHI, Inc. (OTC: PHIIQ (voting) PHIKQ (non-voting)) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $165.2 million, compared to $169.3 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $4.1 million. Oil and Gas segment operating revenues decreased $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Revenues from our Gulf of Mexico operations decreased $6.0 million, primarily due to fewer aircraft on contract. Revenues from our international Oil and Gas operations decreased $1.1 million primarily due to lower flight hours in Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad, Canada and the cessation of a contract in Papua New Guinea. Air Medical segment operating revenues increased $2.4 million due principally from our newly-opened operating bases of $6.5 million, partially offset by revenue decreases of $4.1 million from existing and closed bases. Technical Services segment operating revenues increased $0.6 million due primarily to an increase in technical services provided to a third party customer.

Oil and Gas segment loss was $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a loss of $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The $1.9 million increase in segment loss is primarily attributable to a $7.1 million decrease in revenues, partially offset by a $5.2 million decrease in aggregate segment expenses.

Air Medical segment profit was $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a segment profit of $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The $1.0 million decrease in profit is attributable to a decrease in profit from our independent provider model bases of $2.4 million, partially offset by an increase in profit from our traditional bases and other air medical programs, net.

Technical Services segment profit was $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

As a result of filing the Chapter 11 Cases in mid-March 2019, we incurred net reorganization expenses of $26.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, most of which related to the payment of professionals. Excluding these one-time charges, the resulting adjusted net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $5.6 million, or $0.36 per share.

PHI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Thousands of dollars and shares, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues, net $ 165,172 $ 169,243 $ 317,062 $ 329,607 Expenses: Direct expenses 153,514 155,083 310,390 311,309 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,591 14,485 42,458 29,944 Total operating expenses 171,105 169,568 352,848 341,253 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (95 ) (171 ) (44 ) 708 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliate (1,039 ) (81 ) (2,400 ) (45 ) Operating loss (4,799 ) (73 ) (33,342 ) (12,309 ) Interest expense 3,927 8,340 12,093 16,537 Reorganization items, net 26,503 — 28,103 — Other income, net (333 ) 364 (293 ) 1,404 30,097 8,704 39,903 17,941 Loss before income taxes (34,896 ) (8,777 ) (73,245 ) (30,250 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,819 ) (1,684 ) (5,927 ) (6,175 ) Net loss $ (32,077 ) $ (7,093 ) $ (67,318 ) $ (24,075 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,825 15,806 15,825 15,806 Diluted 15,825 15,806 15,825 15,806 Net loss per share: Basic $ (2.03 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (4.25 ) $ (1.52 ) Diluted $ (2.03 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (4.25 ) $ (1.52 ) A-1

Unaudited summarized financial information concerning our reportable operating segments for the quarters and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands of dollars) (Thousands of dollars) Segment operating revenues Oil and Gas $ 90,023 $ 97,068 $ 174,969 $ 192,702 Air Medical 69,507 67,151 126,153 124,139 Technical Services 5,642 5,024 15,940 12,766 Total operating revenues, net 165,172 169,243 317,062 329,607 Segment direct expenses Oil and Gas (1) 89,061 94,442 179,031 190,985 Air Medical 59,310 56,776 116,391 110,608 Technical Services 4,104 3,784 12,568 9,671 Total direct expenses 152,475 155,002 307,990 311,264 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses Oil and Gas 4,672 4,400 9,432 9,321 Air Medical 4,141 3,254 7,433 6,421 Technical Services 152 340 300 710 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 8,965 7,994 17,165 16,452 Total segment direct and selling, general and administrative expenses 161,440 162,996 325,155 327,716 Net segment (loss) profit Oil and Gas (3,710 ) (1,774 ) (13,494 ) (7,604 ) Air Medical 6,056 7,121 2,329 7,110 Technical Services 1,386 900 3,072 2,385 Total net segment profit 3,732 6,247 (8,093 ) 1,891 Other, net (3) 428 (193 ) 337 (2,112 ) Unallocated selling, general and administrative costs (1) (4) (8,626 ) (6,491 ) (25,293 ) (13,492 ) Reorganization items, net (26,503 ) — (28,103 ) — Interest expense (3,927 ) (8,340 ) (12,093 ) (16,537 ) (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (34,896 ) $ (8,777 ) $ (73,245 ) $ (30,250 )

(1) Included in direct expenses and unallocated selling, general, and administrative costs are the depreciation and amortization expense amounts below: Depreciation and Amortization Expense Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands of dollars) Segment Direct Expense: Oil and Gas $ 11,618 $ 11,486 $ 22,896 $ 23,269 Air Medical 5,485 6,091 10,771 11,715 Technical Services 133 142 204 287 Total $ 17,236 $ 17,719 $ 33,871 $ 35,271 Unallocated SG&A $ 3,095 $ 1,412 $ 4,904 $ 3,327 (2) Includes equity in (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net. (3) Consists of (gains) losses on disposition of property and equipment and other income. (4) Represents corporate overhead expenses not allocable to segments. A-2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the Company’s adjusted net earnings (loss) and the reported net earnings (loss), which is the directly comparable financial results determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Quarter ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Consolidated Per Share Consolidated Per Share Reported net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (32,077 ) (2.03 ) $ (7,093 ) (0.45 ) Reorganization items 26,503 1.67 0 0 Income taxes 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (5,574 ) (0.36 ) $ (7,093 ) (0.45 ) (1) These financial measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. A-3

