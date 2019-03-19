PHI : PHII-12.31.18-10K Final.pdf

UNITED STATES

PHI, INC.

INDEX - FORM 10-K

PART I

Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 6 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 26 Item 2. Properties 27 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 29 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 29 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Shareholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 30 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 31 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 31 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 42 PHI, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries: Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 42 Consolidated Balance Sheets- Years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 43 Consolidated Statements of Operations- Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 44 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) - Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 45 Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity- Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 46 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows- Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 47 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 48 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosures 86 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 86 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 87 Item 9B. Other Information 88 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 89 Item 11. Executive Compensation 92 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Shareholder Matters 96 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence 99 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 100 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 101 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 103 Signatures 105

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report") and other periodic reports filed by PHI, Inc. (the "Company," "PHI," "we" or "our") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and other written or oral statements made by it or on its behalf, are "forward-looking" statements, as defined by (and subject to the "safe harbor" protections under) the federal securities laws. When used herein, the words "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "seeks," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of judgments and assumptions as of the date such statement are made about future events, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, (i) are not guarantees of future events, (ii) are inherently speculative and (iii) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect. All of our forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to our discussion of certain important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following:

• risks and uncertainties relating to our Chapter 11 Cases (as defined in Item 1 of this report), including but not limited to: our ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions in the Chapter 11 Cases; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on our Company and our various constituents; the impact of Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases; our ability to develop and implement a plan of reorganization that will be approved by the Bankruptcy Court and the ultimate outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases in general; the length of time we will operate under the Chapter 11 Cases; attendant risks associated with restrictions on our ability to pursue our business strategies; risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases; the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on our liquidity; the potential material adverse effect of claims that are not discharged in the Chapter 11 Cases; uncertainty regarding our ability to retain key personnel; and uncertainty and continuing risks associated with our ability to achieve our stated goals and continue as a going concern;

• our ability to implement operational improvement efficiencies;

• our ability to comply with the financial covenants contained in certain of our credit or lease agreements;

• adverse changes in our access to credit markets on favorable terms, whether caused by changes in our financial position, lower debt credit ratings, unstable markets or otherwise;

• illiquidity in the trading of our securities, including limitations caused by the potential delisting of our common stock from Nasdaq and potential trading of our securities in less established markets;

• reduction in demand for our services due to volatility of oil and gas prices and the level of domestic and overseas exploration and production activity, which depends on several factors outside of our control;

• our dependence on a small number of customers for a significant amount of our revenue and our significant credit exposure within the oil and gas industry;

• the adverse impact of customers electing to terminate or reduce our services;

• any failure to maintain our strong safety record;

• our ability to secure favorable customer contracts or otherwise remain able to profitably deploy our existing fleet of aircraft;

• the availability of adequate insurance;

• adverse changes in the value of our aircraft or our ability to sell them in the secondary markets;

• political, economic, payment, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties associated with our international operations, some of which are conducted in challenging business environments;

• the effects of competition and changes in technology;

• the impact of current or future governmental regulations, including but not limited to the impact of new and pending regulation of healthcare, aviation safety and export controls;

• the special risks of our air medical operations, including collections risks and potential medical malpractice claims;

• weather conditions and seasonal factors, including tropical storms;

• our ability to timely realize the anticipated benefits of our December 29, 2017 acquisition of the HNZ Offshore Business (defined in Item 1 of this report);

• the hazards associated with operating in an inherently risky business, including the possibility that regulators could ground our aircraft for extended periods of time or indefinitely;

• our ability to timely collect our receivables in full;

• our ability to receive timely delivery of ordered aircraft and parts from a limited number of suppliers, and the availability of working capital, loans or lease financing to acquire such assets;

• our ability to develop and implement successful business strategies;

• changes in fuel prices;

• our ability to attract and retain key personnel and to avoid work stoppages or other labor problems, which as indicated above may be impacted by the Chapter 11 Cases;

• changes in our operating plans or strategies, whether based upon changes in our cash flows, cash requirements, financial performance, financial position, market conditions or otherwise;

• environmental and litigation risks; and

• the effects of more general factors, such as changes in interest rates, operating costs, tax rates, or general economic or geopolitical conditions; and other risks referenced in Item 1A or elsewhere in this Annual Report or other of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us, that arise in the future or that are not specific to us could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PHI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Further, we may make changes to our business strategies and plans (including our capital spending plans) at any time and without notice, based on any changes in the above-listed factors, our assumptions or otherwise, any of which could or will affect our results, and we can provide no assurances as to the ultimate outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases.

