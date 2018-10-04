FINRA is proposing to undercut investor-protection rules requiring
supervision of the conduct of stockbrokers, and the resulting
“regulatory black hole” will leave investors significantly more at risk
of abuses by eliminating supervision of the outside activities of “rogue
brokers,” according to a new Public Investors Arbitration Bar
Association (PIABA) report.
Titled “FINRA’s Attempt To Gut Investor Protections: Proposed Reforms
To FINRA Supervision Rules” and available at www.piaba.org,
the PIABA report contains the following warning: “FINRA is currently
contemplating the evisceration of crucial protections that have been in
place for decades to safeguard investors against investment schemes by
brokerage firms’ registered representatives, including ‘selling away’
schemes. If FINRA’s proposed changes are approved, there will likely be
more investment scams perpetrated by registered representatives. If
these proposals are adopted, brokerage firms will no longer be held
primarily responsible for identifying and stopping rogue brokers.”
PIABA President and report co-author Andrew Stoltmann, attorney,
Stoltmann Law Offices, Chicago, IL, said: “Who decided that rogue
brokers needed regulatory relief? This is undoubtedly one of the
worst rule changes ever contemplated by FINRA. It would be a
bonanza for rogue brokers and it would paint a huge target on the backs
of investors. The effect will be that brokerage firms will be
less likely to prevent ‘selling away’ and other related schemes and
scams. These changes will create a regulatory black hole that will
insulate brokerage firms now serving as the first line of defense
against outside investment schemes at the direct expense of protecting
investors. Rather than fixing the rogue broker problem, FINRA has chosen
to focus on how to let its member brokerage firms wash their hands of
any responsibility for these unscrupulous actors.”
PIABA Director and report co-author Adam Gana, attorney, Gana Weinstein
LLP, New York, NY, said: “FINRA’s claimed mission is to ‘safeguard
the investing public against fraud and bad practices.’ Fraudulent
outside business activities pose a serious risk to investors as
evidenced by the numerous examples of fraudulent private placements,
Ponzi schemes, and investment frauds perpetrated through third-party
investment advisors (IAs). If FINRA implements the changes it is
proposing, it will significantly reduce brokerage firms’ obligations
with respect to supervising their registered representatives and pose a
grave risk to investors.”
FINRA is currently contemplating, under FINRA Regulatory Notice 18-08,
eliminating almost all supervision requirements for registered
representatives’ outside business activities, including record keeping.
FINRA proposes to exempt member firms from supervising:
-
Investment related activities at third‐party investment advisor firms;
-
Investment related activities at member affiliates including IAs,
banks, and insurance companies;
-
Non‐investment related work and outside business activities; and
-
Personal investments.
These private securities transactions (often referred to as “selling
away”) and other forms of outside business activities manifest
themselves in a variety of schemes and fraudulent activity every year,
including but not limited to, fraudulent private placements, Ponzi
schemes, and investment frauds perpetrated through third-party IAs
established by the registered representative.
As the PIABA report notes: “A common modus operandi in these schemes is
for a registered representative to establish a solo or small IA firm and
perpetrate the fraud through outside business activities in an effort to
avoid member supervision.”
FINRA proposed changes to Rule 3290 will narrow and reduce member firms’
supervisory obligations and result in unacceptable adverse consequences,
including:
-
Dramatically weakening long-standing supervisory obligations;
-
Creating glaring supervisory deficiencies;
-
Encouraging de facto violations of federal securities laws;
-
Generating inconsistencies with other FINRA rules and regulatory
guidance;
-
Producing perverse incentives for registered representatives and
members; and
-
Leaving investors with inadequate protection.
As the PIABA report points out: “Essentially, FINRA member firms would
potentially be insulated from any liability related to the outside
business activities of its registered representatives.”
ABOUT PIABA
Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association is an international,
not-for-profit, voluntary bar association of lawyers who represent
claimants in securities and commodities arbitration proceedings and
securities litigation. The mission of PIABA is to promote the interests
of the public investor in securities and commodities arbitration, by
seeking to protect such investors from abuses in the arbitration
process, by seeking to make securities arbitration as just and fair as
systemically possible and by educating investors concerning their
rights. For more information, go to www.piaba.org.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A streaming audio
replay of the news event will be available on the web at www.piaba.org
as of 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT on October 4, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005659/en/