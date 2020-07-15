Log in
PIG MARKET UPDATE 15th JULY

07/15/2020

15 Jul 2020

PIG MARKET UPDATE 15th JULY

Pigs
, Prices

No change in Irish pig prices with farmers receiving €1.64c/kg - €1.68c/kg again this week. The influential German pig market took a major hit last week, with the price dropping by 13c/kg. The reasons for this continuing downward trend are explained to a large extent by the impact of Covid-19.

While Ireland appears to have be very successful in tackling the Corona virus, it remains an ongoing problem across the world and meat plants in continental Europe remain hotspots of infection. This has created an artificial backlog of factory ready pigs on the market entirely due to the reduced capacity to process these pigs. A number of plants remain closed, including the larger Tonnies plant in Germany, and operation in other plants is restricted to below normal capacity. While the is no risk of transfer of Covid in any meat products, the ongoing issues surrounding meat plants across continental Europe is not helping demand.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:05:04 UTC
